One of Our Favorite Small Appliance Brands Created a Machine That Makes Delicious Cold Brew in Minutes (It’s on Sale!)

Few things are as stressful as waking up and realizing you forgot to do something important the night before. That could look like forgetting to pack a lunch for work, not taking the clean clothes out of the washer, or neglecting to hit the “brew” button on your coffee machine. Hot coffee drinkers, I know this doesn’t apply to you. You have the luxury of brewing your espresso beverage the morning of and drinking it within seconds. But my fellow cold coffee fans know the struggle. Even if you have an actual cold brew maker at home, chances are you still have to put the pitcher in the fridge and leave it there overnight before you can enjoy your chilled caffeine drink. Recently, however, one of our favorite kitchen brands released a new product that’ll eliminate this annoying problem from your life and let you delight in coffee the way it was actually intended. The Dash Rapid Cold Brew Maker can make a full pot in as little as nine minutes — and yes, it’ll actually be cold!