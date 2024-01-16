Did Your Zip Code Make the List of Hottest Neighborhoods for 2024?
If you’ve been contemplating putting down roots in a new location this year, you may want to set your sights on the South or East Coast, both of which are home to the most popular zip codes to live in right now. Opendoor recently released their list of 2023’s Hottest Zip Codes in America, where the top zip codes were identified by analyzing data on homes that were sold within 90 days of being listed for sale in 2023.
Data from the digital platform shows that neighborhoods in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina top the list of the 20 most popular zip codes in the country.
Nearly half of those zip codes on the list are neighborhoods in Texas, including large metropolitan areas like San Antonio and Fort Worth. Cypress, which is a city located near Houston, was previously on this list in 2022, but it leapt from seventh to first. The city reigns supreme as the neighborhood with the quickest homebuyers in 2023.
Cities that made their debut in the top 20 include Wake Forest and Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; Davenport and St. Augustine, Florida; and Park Row, Texas. So why is settling down in these zip codes so popular for homebuyers, you ask? Instead of a congested, traffic-filled city, homeowners are seeking convenient locations, community, and things to do, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage, in a recent press release.
“This year’s hottest ZIPs are a clear progression of 2022’s list, where buyers sought out a tight-knit community and an abundance of activities,” Goyer said in an email. “Our top neighborhoods show that homeowners prefer to escape the hustle and bustle of bigger cities for towns that offer most everything they need — including the right price. Our list features states where the cost of living is below the national average, and with mortgage rates reaching their highest level in over 20 years, many buyers seemed to seek out convenient locations and turnkey homes.”
With a recent increase in prices for life-related necessities, like food and housing, a city’s cost of living is a major factor for those families looking to relocate. Opendoor highlighted the three things these most desirable zip codes have in common: affordability, desirability, and availability. Access to a major metropolitan area, such as Cypress’ proximity to Houston, is important — especially if you’re interested in the community and amenities that a bigger city offers.
Opendoor also included cities around the country like Indianapolis, Indiana; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Decatur, Georgia, as a handful of the “hidden gems” on this list that can provide the duality of small-town life with a nearby faster-paced city.
Read the entire report on the most popular zip codes to see if yours made the list.