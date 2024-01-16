Did Your Zip Code Make the List of Hottest Neighborhoods for 2024?

If you’ve been contemplating putting down roots in a new location this year, you may want to set your sights on the South or East Coast, both of which are home to the most popular zip codes to live in right now. Opendoor recently released their list of 2023’s Hottest Zip Codes in America, where the top zip codes were identified by analyzing data on homes that were sold within 90 days of being listed for sale in 2023.