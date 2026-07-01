Skip Vases — This Stunning DIY Floral Arrangement Uses a Lamp (You’ll Never Look at Them the Same!)
If you haven’t yet fallen in love with cordless lamps, then you’re missing out. They’re a must for patio dinner parties, mahjong evenings, late-night pool hangs, cozy reading nights in, and so much more. The best part? Many of these trendy accessories don’t break the bank, and you can layer them among other outdoor and indoor accent lights you may already own (string lights included!).
And because they’re having such a moment, these lamps come in so many different materials, sizes, colors, and patterns. But one Instagram DIYer came up with a brand-new way to use these cordless lamps that’s about way more than just mood lighting — they’re now going to be your new favorite centerpiece display, too.
A DIY That’s Super-Easy (but Looks So Impressive!)
“These table lamps are one of my favorite underrated tablescape secrets,” Carolina de Mauro said in a recent Instagram video. “So I thought, what if I take them and turn them into cute little flower arrangements?” This DIY works best if you have a lamp with a post that can unscrew from the base; however, you can get crafty with your floral foam if your lamp is solid.
Carolina started by unscrewing the post from the base and measuring a block of floral foam that’s about the same size and width as the base. She then cut a hole in the center of the foam block. If your lamp doesn’t unscrew, you can measure out your floral foam, create the hole, and then create a slit through one side of the block so that you can insert the pole without dismantling the lamp.
The Floral Formula We’re Obsessing Over
“To protect the metal from moisture, I wrap the base and post in plastic,” Carolina told her followers. She soaked her floral foam, patted away excess moisture, and then slid the block into place, adding a plate underneath to catch any drips. You could alternatively use faux florals to keep water totally out of the mix!
“Now for the fun part,” she said. “I wanted a lush, summery, organic look, so I used a mix of colors, sizes, and textures. I added the bigger blooms to the bottom to cover the foam, then used longer, whimsical stems on top for height and movement … once the sun goes down and the lamps turn on, the glow through the flowers is so magical.”
How to Get the Look
Carolina used a Mr. White cordless lamp with a bamboo shade (seen above) for this DIY. It also comes with an additional metal shade, so you can swap them out and nail a completely different look depending on the vibe of your event.
This bamboo and brass lamp from Amazon would also look stunning in a floral arrangement. Paired with lush greens and pops of color, the final result would be so chic.
A Whimsical Lamp for Gorgeous Centerpieces
How cute would these striped lamps from Walmart look when paired with a bouquet of summer blooms? They come in four different colors and will add a touch of whimsy to your centerpiece, all thanks to the stripe motif and bold hues.
There are so many ways to love a cordless lamp, and this flower arrangement DIY just rose to the top of the list. Give it a try for your upcoming summer dinner parties and watch your guests’ jaws drop when you tell them that you made the centerpiece yourself!
Design Defined
Never miss the style inspo and recommendations you crave with Design Defined. Follow along each week as our Home Director Danielle shares the best style advice, latest trends, and popular decor finds you just can't miss.