Dollar General Is Selling a $3 Storage Gem That’s So Cute and Small
Ever since I discovered that Dollar General is a goldmine for storage gems, I’ve been scouring the store for the latest and great finds. My most recent discovery? A storage bin that’s so small and cute, I want at least five of them. Plus, it’s only $3 apiece — so even if I bought five, I would only be spending $15!
What Is the Dollar General Daisy Print Small Storage Bin?
These small storage bins feature the cutest daisy print design and come in two colors: pink and blue. Priced at $3, the bins are made of durable, high-quality plastic and have integrated handles, so they’re easy to carry around. I love that these bins can add a cheery pop of color to any room you put them in.
Use them in a bathroom to hold toiletry supplies or toilet paper. Keep them in a kids’ room for toys. Or, use one in your office to hold any supplies and notebooks. The website doesn’t clearly say the size of the bins, so if you are concerned about the exact measurements, it’s best to visit your local Dollar General store to check it out (Don’t forget to bring a measuring tape!)
An Alternative Daisy Print Storage Bin to Shop
If you don’t live near a Dollar General or can’t find these bins in your local store, you can find a similar daisy print bin on Amazon. This rectangular storage bin is made of a polyester canvas instead of hard plastic like the Dollar General version and measures 15 inches long, 10 inches wide, and 9 inches high. The Amazon version does cost more, at $13.99, but comes in more color and design options, has exterior handles, and has over a thousand of reviews (and a four-and-a-half star rating).