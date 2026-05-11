I Asked a Pro Organizer to Shop at Dollar General — Here’s Her $18 Haul

Quinn FishSenior Editor, Lifestyle
Quinn FishSenior Editor, Lifestyle
Five years and counting in the digital lifestyle media space, I cover cleaning, organizing, decorating, renovating, and everything else that helps you live your best life (when you're not cooking!) in the kitchen and your home. I’m also passionate about music, bars and restaurants, travel, and spoiling my bicoastal kitty, Sully.
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METAIRIE, LA, USA - JULY 25, 2023: Front of the Dollar General Store on Airline Drive
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Credit: William A. Morgan/Shutterstock

In my years of writing about home storage tricks, I’ve found that the best organizers are the simplest ones that have several uses. And they don’t have to break the bank! I like to keep an eye out for smart, budget-friendly ways to organize my space, and discount stores are always my first stop. 

For a little extra help, I asked pro organizer Jennifer Yang, managing director of storage brand Seville Classics, what she would get with $20 from Dollar General, her “go-to place for smart, under-the-radar finds to fix everyday frustrations.” Here’s everything she recommends to keep your home tidy — for less than $18.

5 Dollar General Storage Gems a Pro Organizer Swears By

Trueliving Over the Door Hooks
$7

Yang is all about versatility, and these over-the-door hooks do it all. “I use them for everything from hanging tea towels in the pantry to towels or bathrobes in the bathroom. They’re also great for organizing reusable bags or even purses, and I’ll use them in kids’ bedrooms to hang pajamas or next-day outfits.”

$7 at Dollar General
True Living Self-Adhesive Hooks
$5

“I like using these adhesive hooks inside cabinet doors to create storage right where it’s needed,” Yang says. In the kitchen, she uses them to hang oven mitts or pot holders, and in the bedroom, for belts, scarves, and jewelry.

$5 at Dollar General
Magic Cover Self-Adhesive Decorative Covering
$4

“Self-adhesive decorative coverings are great for cutting to size and placing inside drawers or lining shelves,” Yang says. “I really enjoy creating visual zones. I line sections of pantry shelves with different colored adhesives so I can easily tell, just by looking at the liner, where snacks or baking items belong.”

$4 at Dollar General
Office Hub Adhesive Dots, 36-Count
$2

Yang loves these adhesive dots for subtle, flexible labeling without committing to anything permanent. “Because they’re transparent, they don’t visually clutter your storage the way traditional labels can,” she says. “I use them as a discreet way to mark bins or boxes, especially when I want a clean look and can write labels that can be updated easily.”

$2 at Dollar General
Krazy Glue All Purpose Super Glue
$2

You can never go wrong with all-purpose Krazy Glue, which Yang always likes to have on hand: “I use it for creating labels on storage tubs when I want a more permanent labeling system that won’t peel off over time. I’ll also use it to seal small cracks in organizing bins or trays. Sometimes it helps to make what you already have last longer instead of having to replace it.”

$2 at Dollar General
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