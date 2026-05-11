I Asked a Pro Organizer to Shop at Dollar General — Here’s Her $18 Haul
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In my years of writing about home storage tricks, I’ve found that the best organizers are the simplest ones that have several uses. And they don’t have to break the bank! I like to keep an eye out for smart, budget-friendly ways to organize my space, and discount stores are always my first stop.
For a little extra help, I asked pro organizer Jennifer Yang, managing director of storage brand Seville Classics, what she would get with $20 from Dollar General, her “go-to place for smart, under-the-radar finds to fix everyday frustrations.” Here’s everything she recommends to keep your home tidy — for less than $18.
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