I’m Putting a Mop Organizer in My Bathroom Cabinet, and It’s a Cheap, Smart Storage Trick
I’ve lived in the same small New York City apartment for over six years now, so I’ve definitely tried to make the most of my space and maximize the storage wherever possible. However, there are still some sections of my home that elude me, logistically speaking.
For instance, I have a cupboard that’s too tall and narrow, back sections of counters that either collect dust or turn into unwieldy piles of clutter, and corners of dead space that almost seem like they’re taunting me. However, I feel more hopeful in being able to make use of these tricky storage situations after coming across a recent video on social media. It showed me the versatility of one unexpected Dollar Tree item: a mop and broom holder.
What Is the Dollar Tree Essentials Mop & Broom Holder?
I was recently introduced to the surprisingly versatile Essentials mop and broom holder from Dollar Tree through a video by Emma Villaneda, a “Dollar Tree home hacks” content creator. The $1.50 storage tool is a thin, rectangular panel of plastic you hang on a wall using adhesive strips.
There are two adjustable slots on either side, meant for holding brooms by the handle, and a small hook in the center for hanging cloths, dusters, or whatever you like. The whole thing measures just 9.25 inches by 1.70 inches and can hold up to four pounds total.
Why You Should Use a Dollar Tree Mop Organizer Everywhere
It’s important to note that Villaneda isn’t using this for mops or brooms. “You can stick this right to the inside of your cabinet [and] slide your flat irons and curling irons directly into the holder,” she says, pointing out that the mop holder creates “instant vertical organization.”
Using this Dollar Tree mop and broom holder to wrangle your corded hairstyling tools is a great idea, but there’s so much more you can do with it. It could be the perfect entryway umbrella holder, or a little place to keep your spatula, slotted spoon, and oven mitt. Or, you could always just use it to store your brooms. I actually store mine in an almost identical holder I’ve nearly forgotten is attached to my wall, and now I can’t wait to get creative with it — starting with using it in the bathroom!
Buy: Essentials Anti Slip Mop and Broom Holders, $1.50 each