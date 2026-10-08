I’m Putting a Mop Organizer in My Bathroom Cabinet, and It’s a Cheap, Smart Storage Trick

Using this Dollar Tree mop and broom holder to wrangle your corded hairstyling tools is a great idea, but there’s so much more you can do with it. It could be the perfect entryway umbrella holder, or a little place to keep your spatula, slotted spoon, and oven mitt. Or, you could always just use it to store your brooms. I actually store mine in an almost identical holder I’ve nearly forgotten is attached to my wall, and now I can’t wait to get creative with it — starting with using it in the bathroom!