These Incredible $1 Dollar Tree Storage Bins Are Finally Back in Stock (I Want Every Color!)
While some storage solutions are so luxe that they cost about the same as a piece of furniture (boxes made of marble, and handwoven seagrass baskets, for instance), I’ve always been a big believer in finding products that don’t break the bank. Retailers have realized that storage is a huge deal for today’s shoppers, and they’ve been able to partner high style with low price tags for their storage options.
At the end of the day, if an item is economical and looks cute, I’m game — and that’s certainly true of the now cult-favorite Dollar Tree Large Storage Tote with Lid. At a cool $1.25 each, and nice and sizable at 11 by 6 by 7.5 inches, they’re just the thing to hold craft supplies, dog toys, houseplant care essentials, and a whole lot more. Personally, I think they’d be great for my pantry staples, like granola bars and bags of nuts.
And the other bonus? These storage totes come in three colors: black, brown, and forest green. I love when storage doesn’t just automatically turn to loud primary colors (like red and yellow) and instead shows off hues that are more in line with the trends.
As it turns out, I’m not the only one who is impressed by these storage wonders. The totes have made their way to TikTok, with one user posting a video and singing their praises, sharing that they grabbed four but should have gotten more. “These will probably sell out fast!” the caption reads.
The commenters agree, too, saying things like, “Oh this is perfect for so many different things” and “Whhhaaatt now to find them before they disappear!”
And in the product reviews, people are saying that the totes are fantastic, with their secure stacking and clear lids, but many bemoan the fact that they keep selling out.
So, run, don’t walk to your nearest Dollar Tree to scoop these up. And like Dollar Tree’s other fast-selling storage solutions, if your store is sold out of them you’ll need to wait patiently and hope for a restock.
Buy: Large Storage Tote with Lid, $1.25