And in the product reviews, people are saying that the totes are fantastic, with their secure stacking and clear lids, but many bemoan the fact that they keep selling out.



So, run, don’t walk to your nearest Dollar Tree to scoop these up. And like Dollar Tree’s other fast-selling storage solutions, if your store is sold out of them you’ll need to wait patiently and hope for a restock.



Buy: Large Storage Tote with Lid, $1.25