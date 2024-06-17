The $1 Dollar Tree Storage Find I Want to Use All Summer (and Get in Every Color!)
The start of summer calls for celebration, and the entrance of your local Dollar Tree store is a party paradise with brand-new tropical serveware, accessories, and decor. But the festivities don’t end there. If you wander a little deeper into the store, you’ll stumble upon an intersection of lush elegance and home organization: Dollar Tree’s Rectangle Palm Print Basket.
The basket is priced at the discount retailer’s signature $1.25, so it only makes sense to grab a few of them while you can. At 11.6 inches by 7.9 inches, it’s a surprisingly spacious storage solution for both indoor and outdoor spaces.
The thin palm cutouts give the basket an airy (but still durable) aesthetic while allowing you to see the outline of whatever’s sitting inside. As for its contents, it’s truly up to your imagination and personal needs to decide what goes inside.
With built-in handles, the basket is perfect for sliding in and out of pantries, closets, cubbies, and under-sink spaces. Use one (or multiple) to corral kids’ toys, electronics, cleaning products, pet supplies, and pantry items.
For outdoor use, the basket is great for holding small pots and gardening tools. The best part is that it’s a breeze to wash and repurpose as desired — a satisfying cleaning experience all around! The basket comes in three complementary colors: light gray, coral, and mint. Whether you opt for one color or a combination of the three, they’re guaranteed to mesh well together.
You can grab this versatile basket at your neighborhood Dollar Tree or make an online order to receive them in quantities of 24, starting at $30.
Buy: Rectangle Palm Print Baskets, $1.25