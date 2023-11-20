Dollar Tree’s Thanksgiving Hours are Slightly Different This Year
Thanksgiving is a convenient time to find a deck of cards or dust off an old board game, especially while you’re waiting for dinner. If you’re off of work on Thursday and Friday, it’s a good time to play those games, do a hands-on activity, or work on a DIY task that you bookmarked long ago. Fortunately, Dollar Tree has been massively popular with shoppers this year, thanks to the store’s low-cost essentials.
Before you head to the store to grab the necessary arts and crafts materials, write down the supplies you need and check the hours on Thanksgiving Day at the Dollar Tree.
If you’re heading to Dollar Tree for any supplies, you don’t have to prioritize going to the store before Thursday, because the discount chain will be open on Thanksgiving. Dollar Tree will have limited hours on the holiday, so you’ll be able to shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case you’re curious about your local store’s hours of operation on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, call and confirm just to be on the safe side.
You’ve probably seen multiple stores like Target or HomeGoods unveil Christmas decorations. Dollar Tree had fairly luxurious finds for Halloween, so you can expect that the dollar store will be doing the same for Christmas. Along with cool decorations, this extra long weekend is the perfect time to work on a fun DIY project. Earlier this year, a TikToker unexpectedly converted a kitchen item into a jewelry holder, and it’s easier to do than you think.
Besides the arts and crafts supplies, any low-cost kitchenware for Thanksgiving or a Friendsgiving party (along with an abundance of disposable supplies to make clean-up easier) will be waiting for you at Dollar Tree. Keep your eyes peeled for the store’s Black Friday ad!