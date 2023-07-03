This TikToker’s Thrifted Dollhouse Becomes an Unbelievably Charming Bookcase

After the dollhouse was cleaned, Nicole painted the roof a dark green and the inside black. It took a lot of time and was a “tedious process,” only because she accidentally used small craft brushes when a larger brush would’ve likely covered more surface area faster (a lesson she adopted for the second coat). “After a couple of hours, I wish I had spray painted,” she says. She was glad that she mixed baking soda and gray paint together to create a texture for brick-like walls on the outside of the dollhouse, though, which were then accented with one coat of yellow paint followed by a second coat of metallic gold for the windows.