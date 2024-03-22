Drew Barrymore’s Surprisingly Normal-Looking Home Even Has a Tiny NYC Kitchen

“You give off the vibes [that] you bought your first apartment and you are still there,” someone wrote.



This isn’t the first time that fans shared their love for Barrymore’s authenticity. Last year, her “normal”-size bathroom and cluttered bedroom solidified her status as a down-to-earth celebrity. According to an interview with the L.A. Times, Barrymore spends time between New York City and the Hamptons, so it’s unclear where she filmed her TikTok. Either way, both of her homes definitely emit the coziest vibes.