Drew Barrymore’s Surprisingly Normal-Looking Home Even Has a Tiny NYC Kitchen
Although the phrase “stars, they’re just like us” is usually said as a joke, Drew Barrymore’s latest TikTok proves that she is actually really relatable when it comes to staying in and enjoying time at home.
In her TikTok, Barrymore is cooking, playing dress-up, and eating, and you can see a glimpse of her home in the background of each clip. Celebrities tend to be private with their lavish homes, but the TikTok shows that Barrymore’s home isn’t what you’d expect.
The gallery wall behind Barrymore in the beginning of the TikTok showed a set of at least six framed paintings, and the decor seems very low-effort in comparison to other celebrity homes. And in the short clip of Barrymore cooking, it looks like her kitchen is a standard small New York City situation, complete with a compact stove.
Barrymore’s caption is as real as it gets: “I love staying in.” In the comments section, other homebodies pointed out the simplicity of her normal-looking home and how much they love it.
“Is it possible that you live in a normal house?!” one asked. “There’s no place like home,” another wrote. “I just don’t want to leave my home. It’s my happy place.”
“You give off the vibes [that] you bought your first apartment and you are still there,” someone wrote.
This isn’t the first time that fans shared their love for Barrymore’s authenticity. Last year, her “normal”-size bathroom and cluttered bedroom solidified her status as a down-to-earth celebrity. According to an interview with the L.A. Times, Barrymore spends time between New York City and the Hamptons, so it’s unclear where she filmed her TikTok. Either way, both of her homes definitely emit the coziest vibes.