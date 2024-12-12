This Is the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen on Dyson’s Most Popular Stick Vacuum (It’s Under $200!)
Many times, when you finally splurge on a popular brand name, it doesn’t end up being worth the hype. I’ve experienced this countless times with all kinds of product categories, from hair masks to sheet sets. But the worst is when you spring for a big-ticket appliance, only to realize you were probably better off just getting a cheaper version. But one brand that lives up to all of the hype it gets is Dyson. Although I’ve personally never tested a Dyson vacuum, a few of my colleagues have, and they all agree that the machines are worth every penny. The important thing is to buy the right model for your home and lifestyle.
If you live in a smaller space and are looking for a lightweight vacuum that’ll tackle everyday messes, Dyson’s V7 Advanced vacuum will be perfect for you. And you don’t even have to splurge to get it! Right now, the V7 Advanced is on sale for only $200 at Walmart, and it’s sure to sell out fast at such a good discount. If you snag it while the deal is still live, you could consider it an early holiday present for yourself.
What Is the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum?
One of Dyson’s original and most popular models, the V7 Advanced vacuum cleaner is characterized by a cordless design and a slim silhouette that weighs just 5.6 pounds. It arrives with a charger, Motorbar cleaner head, mini soft dusting brush, and combination tool. The V7 Advanced also converts to a handheld vacuum. That feature, combined with all of the included attachments, allows it to reach and clean virtually any spot of your home, from ceiling fan blades to baseboards.
Additionally, the vacuum has a 40-minute run time, which is enough for most homes, as well as a no-touch bin-emptying feature that prevents you from having to get your hands dirty when you dispose of the debris. You’ll also be happy to learn that the Motorbar head has a detangling design, so it prevents long hair from getting tangled and jamming the machine. A washable filter and whole-machine filtration system further help eliminate allergens from your floors and air, leaving every inch of your home truly spotless.
What Walmart Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4/5
“I love this vacuum cleaner. It has great suction and is so lightweight. I was amazed at the power this vacuum has. I was able to clean my staircase with ease. And the best part for me, no big, bulky vacuum to lug up and down the stairs.” — Richelle
“This is my second one of these. My husband took the one for our house over to his clinic because it cleans so well. The battery lasts usually until I’m finished with the job. No point in spending money on something else when I know this one will last a good, long time.” — pdowney
“I purchased this for my mother because she struggles with heavy vacuums. With two cats and a dog, you can imagine the amount of hair I collected while testing it for her. I was so impressed that I replaced my own vacuum and bought another Dyson for myself.” — SaisPro
This is an unbeatable deal on a Dyson vacuum, especially when you consider how easy the V7 Advanced is to use on a daily basis. You’ll find yourself subconsciously reaching for it for both deep cleans and quick everyday pickups, so be sure to grab it ahead of spring-cleaning season.
Buy: Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum, $199.99 (normally $399.99)