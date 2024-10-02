Newsletters

20 Unbeatable Amazon Deals You Should Definitely Snag Ahead of Prime Day, Including Apple, Nespresso, and Bissell

published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Arm chair in corner of eclectic living room.
The fall and winter holiday season, aka. the busiest time of the year, is almost upon us. You’re probably hosting friends and family in a month or two, in which case you’ll want to make sure your home has everything it needs to operate efficiently. Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Cyber Month or even next week’s Prime Day sale to snag your next Dutch oven, vacuum, or convertible sofa for overnight guests. That’s because Amazon has already released hundreds of early savings ahead of Prime Big Deal Days that you can shop right now!

We sorted through the picks and pulled out 20 of our favorites, covering a range of furniture, storage, tech, and cleaning product categories. Whether you’re in the market for a compact Bissell stick vacuum that’s perfect for everyday cleanups or new AirPods to replace the pair you lost, you’ll find it all below. Certain items are selling fast, so you definitely don’t want to wait until Oct. 8 to grab what you need. If you’re a Prime member, you get free shipping, anyway, so order your stuff now, and next week, order some more!

1 / 20
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Amazon
$129.99
was $169.00

For an even longer battery life (30 hours with the MagSafe charging case!!) than Apple’s OG AirPods, opt for the 3rd Generation AirPods, which sport a design that's contoured to better fit your ears. These are also sweat- and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain and damaging them. Spatial audio technology makes the sound emitted from the AirPods feel as if it's coming from all around you. Talk about an immersive experience!

2 / 20
Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon
Amazon
$184.99
was $309.99

We’re big fans of the budget-friendly (yet very stylish) Novogratz furniture line, and this futon is no exception. Between the fun design and unbeatable price at under $200, the convertible sleeper is a winner in our book. Bonus: It comes in 11 chic shades, like mustard yellow and baby pink.

3 / 20
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
$19.99
was $39.99

Amazon’s Fire TV stick allows you to turn any TV into a smart TV by connecting to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and a ton of other popular streaming apps. The model also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote setting complete with TV controls, meaning no more fumbling with multiple remotes to change channels or switch apps. A dream!

4 / 20
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
$36.99
was $49.99

Any red wine- or coffee-lover knows that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 24-pack of whitestrips right now for an awesome deal, and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh.

5 / 20
Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Deluxe Bundle
Amazon
$129.00
was $199.95

This Nespresso coffee machine is perfect for small kitchens thanks to its compact footprint and a movable water tank that you can position to stay out of the way. It can brew five different cup sizes and is compatible with all Nespresso Vertuo pods — plus, you get a free milk frother included with your purchase.

6 / 20
Bissell Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
$129.64
was $159.64

If you’re looking for a compact vacuum that doesn’t sacrifice power, this Bissell stick vac does it all (and then some). With the extended reach feature, you can clean under furniture with ease. The cordless design allows you to move freely throughout your home as you’re cleaning, and the two-way folding handle breaks down easily. Best of all, the removable hand vac allows you to get into those nooks and crannies.

7 / 20
AOJEZOR Bathroom Storage Cabinet
Amazon
$18.30
was $42.69

Perfect for small bathrooms, this handy storage cabinet easily slides into tight corners, like between the toilet and shower. More importantly, this accessory offers plenty of multi-functional storage space. Amazon reviewers note being able to store as many as four rolls of toilet paper in the shuttered compartment, as well as other items, like feminine products and skincare essentials, on the top three shelves.

8 / 20
Vtopmart Large Stackable Storage Drawers (4-Pack)
Amazon
$37.99
was $45.90

These stackable clear bins will save you space and allow you to see where everything is all the time. Plus, they’re extremely versatile — beyond using them in a cabinet for snacks or under the sink for dishwashing pods, they could even function as makeup or bathroom organizers.

9 / 20
Poweriver Surge Protector with 4 USB Ports
Amazon
$12.99
was $19.97

One can never have too many power outlets, and this plug-in surge protector ensures that you’ll be able to charge all of your devices at once and still have outlets left over for a lamp and space heater. Best of all, this editor-loved find doesn't lie on the floor like most power strips, so you won't trip over it.

10 / 20
Lahome Boho Tribal Area Rug, 5' x 7'
Amazon
$58.00
was $89.99

No living room is complete without an area rug to tie all of the furniture together. We love this model, and not just because it’s a whopping 32% off. The rug’s warm colors are wonderful for the fall and winter months. Best of all, it comes in a few different shapes and a slew of sizes, and it’s washable!

11 / 20
Shark 3-in-1 Air Purifier
Amazon
$199.95
was $399.99

Prime Day is the perfect time to snag an air purifier on sale, and this Shark 3-in-1 model is one of the best. As its name states, it has three functions you can use year-round, including the purifier mode, a fan mode, and a heater mode. Its included remote control allows you to control the purifier from anywhere, too.

12 / 20
Breville Smart Oven
Amazon
$187.46
was $269.95

“The Smart Oven actually makes it easy to toggle between functions — something I’ve never even bothered to do with other toaster ovens,” reads our sister site’s review of Breville’s do-it-all machine, which has 13 settings: toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook with high/low settings, and dehydrate.

13 / 20
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$59.99
was $79.99

We’ve raved about this sleek hand vac many times — and we’ll never stop. The HomeVac H11 is chic, cordless, and compact, with a design roughly the size of a wine bottle. Good looks aside, this thing really packs a punch. With strong suction power, a washable high-efficiency filter, and an included multi-use crevice tool to reach every nook and cranny, it's the ultimate pick.

14 / 20
Lodge 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
$64.90
was $106.00

An Ina Garten fave, this Dutch oven combines versatile porcelain enamel with Lodge’s legendary cast-iron technology for a vessel that sears, roasts, and braises just as well as the big names. It's also safe to use on all stovetop types (including induction) and in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. With roasting and soup season finally here, there’s no better time to grab one.

15 / 20
Dreo Space Heater
Amazon
$61.58
was $74.99

Now that the weather is cooling down, you might as well invest in a quality (and affordable) space heater. This compact, oscillating space heater from Dreo is as stylish as it is functional with its convenient remote control, readable thermostat settings, and easy portability. It's also super quiet, so you won't have to deal with extra noise as you stay warm — especially if you live in a small space.

16 / 20
14-Piece Multi-Colored Food Storage Set
Amazon
$26.49
was $32.99

Our editors own some of the bowls in this food storage set, and they confirm that the Pyrex bundle is totally worth it. The containers’ BPA-free plastic lids are airtight, and they can even go in the dishwasher along with the glass bowls. The latter is safe to heat up in the microwave, too, which will cut down on the amount of dishes you have to clean later.

17 / 20
TEMPUR ProAir Sheet Set, Queen
Amazon
$160.00
was $229.00

If you struggle to stay cool while sleeping even during the fall and winter months, the TEMPUR ProAir sheets are a must-have. Made of cotton and natural TENCEL lyocell fibers, they’re incredibly soft and comfortable but still moisture-wicking and breathable. Snag the sheets in one of three soothing colors: white, sleepy blue, or cool gray.

18 / 20
Vitamix Explorian E310
Vitamix
$379.95

The great thing about this Vitamix blender is that it has 10 different settings, allowing you to practically choose the exact texture of your blend. It's perfect for making everything from smoothies to baby food, and the powerful blades can cut through even the toughest frozen foods. It'll become your go-to meal prep tool in no time!

19 / 20
VASAGLE Ladder Shelf
Amazon
$50.99
was $82.99

This stylish ladder-style bookshelf is a solid storage pick for boxes, shoes, and dozens of books. Your knickknacks, like picture frames and small trinkets, can rest on the upper shelves, which hold less weight and typically attract more attention. Not only will it declutter your living space, but the shelf will also help create a cozy ambience.

20 / 20
Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
$84.99
was $99.99

If you're looking to restock your luggage collection and still have enough money left over for an epic trip, look no further than this Coolife set. Priced at under $100 ahead of Prime Day, this deal allows you to score not one, not two, but three quality pieces of luggage in one go. The set includes a hardside carry-on suitcase, a duffel bag, and a toiletry bag. Whether you’re going on a business trip or weekend getaway, the set will come in clutch.

