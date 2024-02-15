15 Editor-Tested Mattresses You Can Score on Sale This Presidents’ Day for a Better Night’s Sleep
Presidents’ Day is a great time to save big on many must-haves for your home, but there’s one product in particular that we suggest looking into above the rest: mattresses. Having the right mattress is crucial to ensuring a good night’s sleep — according to the National Sleep Foundation, adults 18 and older need at least seven hours a night of quality sleep for their health — so it’s one thing you don’t want to skimp out on. However, we know that they can be a pricey purchase. Plus, with so many on the market today, it can be hard to tell which ones are really worth your money. So, to make things easier for you, we rounded up 15 of our all-time favorite mattresses, all tested by the team here at Apartment Therapy, that are also on sale this holiday weekend. How’s that for a deal?
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Presidents’ Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our new Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.