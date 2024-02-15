15 Editor-Tested Mattresses You Can Score on Sale This Presidents’ Day for a Better Night’s Sleep

It takes a lot for a product to win a spot on our Best List, let alone for it to win the "Best Overall" category, but the Chill mattress managed to do just that thanks to its comfy, medium-firm construction and cooling outer layer. “It’s extremely comfortable, doesn’t move or bounce when your partner gets out of bed/moves around, and is very light/easy to move,” said Marisa, our sales research and consumer insights associate director. The mattress's combination of Perfect Fit memory foam and fabric-encased coils also provides back and hip support and relieves pressure points. Sweet dreams await.

This Presidents' Day, save 35% on your order and receive the Sealy Sleep Bundle which features two memory foam pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector.