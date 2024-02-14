100+ Presidents’ Day Home Deals You Should Shop Right Now

In case you haven’t heard, the Groundhog did not see its shadow, meaning spring will be before you know it! And if that news doesn’t bring a smile to your face, the upcoming Presidents’ Day weekend surely will. Renowned as one of the year’s top shopping events, this federal holiday offers hundreds of opportunities to refresh your space with tons of fantastic deals on sofas, rugs, tables, mattresses, appliances, decor, and more. In fact, the discounts have already started! (And could extend a bit beyond the holiday, too).