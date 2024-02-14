100+ Presidents’ Day Home Deals You Should Shop Right Now
In case you haven’t heard, the Groundhog did not see its shadow, meaning spring will be before you know it! And if that news doesn’t bring a smile to your face, the upcoming Presidents’ Day weekend surely will. Renowned as one of the year’s top shopping events, this federal holiday offers hundreds of opportunities to refresh your space with tons of fantastic deals on sofas, rugs, tables, mattresses, appliances, decor, and more. In fact, the discounts have already started! (And could extend a bit beyond the holiday, too).
Our selection covers the finest deals across major home categories, from brands like West Elm, Brooklinen, The Container Store, and more. We’ve gone the extra mile, calling out products that we personally tested and enjoyed — because, let’s face it, customer reviews aren’t always the most reliable sources of information. Discover the perfect additions to refresh your living space in time for spring ahead!
Top Home Deals
Purple — Purple is offering hundreds of dollars off high-quality mattresses. You can save up to $400 on the Essential Collection, $300 on the Restore Hybrid Collection, $500 off the Rejuvenate Luxe Collection, and $300 on Adjustable Smart Bases with the purchase of a mattress. And if that wasn’t enough, you can get 20% off on pillows and bedding. Read our full review of Purple’s Hybrid Premier 3 mattress here.
Wayfair — Save as much as 70% on brand-new sofas, chairs, coffee tables, storage units, ottomans, beds, rugs, and decor. Plus, get fast shipping so you can refresh your living room ASAP. Here are the deals you should shop.
Amazon — Snag plenty of deals on home office desks and ergonomic chairs, plus save on mattresses, decor, and tons of small-space-friendly furniture finds.
Walmart — Enjoy big discounts on tons of stylish sofas, shelves, chairs, bed frames, and storage units (as well as amazing deals on essentials for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen). Check out our top picks from the sale.
West Elm — Take advantage of rare sales on our favorite sofas, sectionals, lounge chairs, accent chairs, and beds. Read our guide to the most comfortable sofas at West Elm.
Macy’s — Check out Macy’s sitewide sales for furniture, decor, bedding, and more discounts.
Pottery Barn — Snag savings of up to 40% on snuggly throw blankets, durable rugs, plush pillows, window curtains, and more necessities for every room in your home. Plus, 50% off clearance.
Dyson — Save up to $200 on editor-favorite vacuums and purifying fans at Dyson. Check out our review of one of their most popular models here.
Parachute — Save 20% on the supportive and comfortable Eco Mattress. Read our editor’s review here.
Brooklinen — Use code SAVE20 to get 20% off everything on their site, including Brooklinen’s flannel and classic core bedsheets, which our editors recommend highly to everyone.
Bed Bath & Beyond — Snag 70% off thousands of home goods and special deals on select categories like mattresses, starting at $149.
Anthropologie — Grab deals on big and small items for the home, including bedding sets, fun throw pillows in square and rectangular shapes, all-wooden bed frames, and so much more.
Albany Park — Take up to 35% off the sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and ottomans that our editors love. Get an additional 10% off sofa and sectionals with our exclusive code AT10!
Edloe Finch — Get up to 35% off chairs, sofas, coffee tables, and end tables, all in a stunning array of mid-century modern and modern designs. Plus, free shipping! Use code AT10 to get an additional 10% off sofas and sectionals.
Urban Outfitters — Save 40% on chic storage cabinets and sizable discounts on trend-setting lamps, pillows, and throw blankets.
Burrow — Save up to 75% on home goods and furniture across the site. Check out our review of Burrow’s sectional here.
Ruggable — Check out Ruggable’s sales section for discounts on rugs, runners, and more. Check out our review of one of their stylish rugs here.
RugsUSA — Save 20% on everything using code USA and check out our top picks from the sale.
Boutique Rugs — Boutique Rugs’ range of styles and sizes is hard to beat, and now you can enjoy 60% off, plus an additional 25% off, with code PRES. We’ve tested a rug and can attest to it being pleasantly soft yet durable.
Le Creuset — Check out the sale section and grab bestsellers such as its signature round wide oven for $150 off, fry pans for $35 off, and cast-iron cookware sets for over $400 off. Most of our editors prefer Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens over every other brand.
Williams Sonoma — Their sale section is filled with deals on the best kitchen appliances. Shop air fryers, coffee makers, cookware, and more for up to 75% off.
KitchenAid — Save 21% on select kitchen stand mixers and $120 off espresso machines.
Ashley Furniture — We always find good deals on high-end sofas at Ashley Furniture, and now you can get extra special deals on select furniture and decor for huge discounts — we’re talking sofas under $500! We tested all of Ashley’s sofas in-store.
Joss & Main — Score up to 60% off luxury furniture for your space, plus get an extra 20% off with code TAKE20.
The Container Store —Get 30% off the Elfa brand, which offers storage solutions and on-point organizers for your home office, laundry room, closet, kitchen, and more. Check out our review of its closet system here.
Nordstrom — Nordstrom’s Winter Sale offers up to (and beyond) 50% off goodies for your living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Standout deals include Staub ceramic bakeware at 41% off, vases at 60% off, and linen duvet cover sets at up to 60% off.
Castlery — Castlery’s sofas, chairs, and indoor (and outdoor) furniture sets are a smart investment, and now you can get them for hundreds of dollars off. Take $450 off purchases up to $4,500. See why we love Castlery’s sofa so much.
Home Depot — Select bathroom vanities, toilets, faucets, and showers are 40% off.
AllModern — AllModern is offering 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off with code GET20? Choose from dozens of styles, colors, and fabric options to find the best furniture that fits your home. Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for inspiration.
QVC — QVC’s deal list is a can’t-miss stop for stellar discounts on things for the entire home. Save up to 20% on cooking tools and kitchen gadgets and $100 off tech.
Rifle Paper Co. — Get 20% off your order on mugs, bags, desk accessories, stationery, and more. Read our review of its gorgeous power-loomed rug.
Annie Selke — Enjoy up to 20% off almost everything from one of the most trusted names in home furnishings and decor. Annie Selke’s sofas, loveseats, and cozy chairs will make your living room more inviting, while the elegant wall art and mirrors will elevate your home’s style.
Bissell — Take up to 15% off everything on their site and get free shipping on orders of at least $75 using code VALENTINE24. Read our review of Bissell’s featherweight stick vacuum here.
Yankee Candle — Save as much as 50% in Yankee Candle’s clearance section when you restock your candle supply. For inspiration on new scents to try out, read our roundup of our favorite candles (including Yankee Candle’s Sakura Blossom Festival candle).
Best Buy — Save up to 40% on major appliances like refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, dryers, and more throughout their President’s Day Appliance Sale.
Modular Closets — Design the perfect storage system for your closets and get 15% off with code PRESIDENTS15. Customized organization is closer than you think!
Blinds.com — Update your window coverings with top-quality blinds that are all on sale for up to 45% off using code SWEET.
HSN — Find deals up to 57% off a wide range of home essentials, including throw pillows, bedding sets, mattress toppers, cleaning products, wicker baskets, and glass vases. Truly everything! Plus, save $10 on your first order with code HSN2024.
Plants.com — With potted plants at up to 20% off, now is the ideal time to add some greenery to your home. You can also pick up how-to books to help you take care of your new plants.
Verishop — Snag deals up to 75% off essentials for every room in your home. Plenty of bedding, lighting, and storage picks, as well as helpful kitchen tools.
1-800-Flowers — Save up to 40% on select bouquets and accessories in its deals section. You never really need a reason to send flowers, but getting a nice discount is a great opportunity!
Paravel — Get 25% off brand-new luggage sets. Paravel’s rolling suitcases, carry-on bags, and organizing bags make sure you’re always traveling in style.
Top Furniture Deals
Design Within Reach — Save up to 20% on ergonomic office chairs from Herman Miller, plus select desks and lights with the Work Smarter Sale. We visited Design Within Reach in person and tested all of the brand’s sofas and chairs.
Allform — Get 20% off their entire collection of loveseats, sofas, and sectionals. They have plenty of fabric colors and seating sizes to choose from. Read our review of Allform’s corner sectional here.
Article — Score up to 30% off over 500 items, including sofas, chairs, dressers, dining tables, and more. Read our review of the Burrard Sofa.
Outer — Get up to 15% sitewide and 20% off its Veranda collection. Made with stylish wicker and high-quality fabric cushions, these are worth the investment in your outdoor space. Read our review of their outdoor blanket here.
Kardiel — Make sure to use code VDAY14 at checkout to get 14% off your new favorite living room furniture. Their coffee tables, sofas, chairs, and storage/shelving units put stylish twists on the mid-century modern look, so they’re worth checking out. You can read our review of their Newport sofa here, too.
Industry West — Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTS. Shop bedroom, bath, storage, lighting, and more.
7th Avenue — Get 10% off sofas, loveseats, daybeds, living room sets, and more with code PRESDAY. Check out our review of the 7th Avenue Chaise Sectional.
Flexispot — Save up to 50% on an adjustable-height desk or ergonomic chair for your home office or WFH area. Check out our review of their stationary bike desk here.
Apt2B — Get 35% off their entire store — sofas, tables, nightstands, decor, and more!
Lovesac — Enjoy 20% off the super plush and extremely durable sectional sofas they call “sactionals” and StealthTech. Check out our review of the Citysac lounge chair here.
RST Brands — Now is the perfect time to pick up new outdoor furniture for your deck, patio, or backyard. Select pieces are up to 40% off, which amounts to thousands of dollars in savings.
Ergoal — This chiropractor-recommended ergonomic desk chair is on sale for nearly 60% off. Read our thorough review of it here.
Arhaus — For big savings, browse their sale section of chairs, tables, storage cabinets, benches, mirrors, and more. Learn why their Beale sofa made our list of best kid-and pet-friendly sofas.
Grandin Road — Save 30% on any one item on their site. Refresh your space with their sofas, chairs, tables, and outdoor furniture pieces.
The Inside — For President’s Day, incorporate high-quality and sustainably made furniture into your home with 20% off sitewide.
Birch Lane — Take a whopping 60% off sofas, dining and coffee tables, rugs, mirrors, chairs, dressers, lights, and every other piece of furniture your home needs. Use code SAVE20 to score an extra 20% off of select items.
Homebody — Add their innovative, spill-proof sofa to your living room for 15% off when you use code COZY.
Bloomingdale’s — Take 20% off home furniture, decor, and more on the entire site. If you’re a Bloomingdale’s cardholder, enjoy 25% off.
McGee & Co. — Outfit your living space with timelessly beautiful chairs, tables, mirrors, and so much more, all up to 25 percent off.
Neighbor —Use code PRES2024 to score 15% off beautifully crafted wooden furniture for your living room and outdoor spaces.
Scout & Nimble — Take up to 15% off luxe furnishings, including sofas, chairs, tables, dressers, lighting, decor, wall art, and more.
Valyou — Buy one, get one 30% off across its selection of sectionals, sofas, beds, coffee tables, and storage units. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get high-end designs at more affordable prices.
Branch — Use code PRESIDENTSDAY to enjoy 15% off all furniture and accessories designed to make your home office (or WFH area) more comfortable and stylish.
Modern Bathroom — Take 20% off any purchase from their Wyndham collection of stylish bathroom vanities, bathtubs, storage units, and more.
EQ3 — Browse their sale selection of luxurious and modern sofas, chairs, tables, beds, and seating options for discounts over 50%.
2Modern — Save up to 30% off their chic and modern furnishings. Including chairs, coffee tables, sofas, rugs, lighting, and decorative art pieces, you’ll find everything you need to style your home here.
Top Rug & Decor Deals
Rugs.com — Shop top-quality rugs for every area of your home — living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, dining room, entryway, even your patio — and get up to 80% off your purchase. Plus, free shipping and returns.
Artifact Uprising — Order customized photo books, prints, frames, and calendars with your most cherished photography, and get 15% off when you use code HIGHLIGHTS.
Rugs Direct — Save up to 75% (one day only!) on area rugs, runners, outdoor rugs, and more to keep your home in style this year.
Serena & Lily — Get 25% off dining furniture like benches, chairs, tables, rugs, chandeliers, and more. Read our review of the Solid La Jolla Baskets.
Jonathan Adler — Their sale section has markdowns as high as 60% on impeccably stylish decor pieces that add lots of fun personality to your home.
Lulu and Georgia — Take 25% off their entire collection of stylish rugs, throw pillows, lighting, and decor pieces (as well as dressers, bed frames, and mirrors).
H&M Home — Save up to 20% off when you spend $100 or more. Check out the mirrors, candles, flower pots, and ultra-chic decor items to elevate any space in your home.
HAY — Keep your home up to date with on-trend sofas, chairs, pillows, tables, and more that are all up to 50% off.
Paper Source — Your home office could definitely use some new decor, and you’ll save big getting it here. Take up to 50% off these cute desk calendars and planners that will help you stay both organized and stylish.
Ban.do — Save up to 40% on cute and colorful planners, notebooks, water bottles, and stationery for your home office. Check out our review of the carry-all bag set here.
Ballard — With deals up to 30% off, now is a smart time to redecorate your home with rugs, throw pillows, tableware, and decor pieces that all look like they cost much more.
Levenger — Use code HOME24 to get 25% off a $100 purchase, including stylish organizers and stationery perfect for your WFH area. Check out our review of Levenger’s 5-year journal here.
Rejuvenation — Browse their clearance section to find up to $600 off furniture, $300 off lighting, $400 off rugs, 50% off vintage furniture, and more.
Society6 — The artisan marketplace is offering up to 40% off flash savings on select items, including designer rugs, blankets, bedding, and more art than your walls can fit.
Lumens — Save up to 50% when you brighten up your home with these stunning table lamps, floor lamps, wall lights, pendant lights, and chandeliers.
Mitzi — Make a statement in your home with modern, high-style lighting. Take 30% off sitewide with code LUV20.
Favor — This designer-inspired producer of vases, throw pillows, and candles is a wonderful source for unexpected home decor finds. Take 20% off everything on the site with code GIFT20.
P. F. Candle Co. — The sale section is packed with off-season scents that you can get for up to 40% off. Read our review of the brand’s lavender collection, too.
Horne — Get up to 20% off ridiculously chic lighting and lamps, as well as discounts on Herman Miller furniture.
Terrain — Enjoy as much as 30% off these artisanal decor pieces for your living room, kitchen, and dining area in the clearance section.
Perigold — With deals on lights, throw pillows, rugs, bedding, furniture, and tableware, you can refresh your entire home with Perigold’s sale section.
Disney — Use code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on toys, clothing, and home goods such as lamps, coffee mugs, dinner plates, and more — all with your favorite characters on them.
Great Big Canvas — Get 55% off across their site. You can find the perfect art prints for your space and browse by categories such as size, color, theme, style, and more.
Top Bedding & Bath Deals
The Company Store — Head to their President’s Day sale to get 25% off all their sheets, blankets, pillows, towels, and more. Plus, get 40% off specials. Check out our review of the Cotton Mattress Pad and the Turkish Cotton Bathmat.
Coyuchi — Take 20% off bundles using code: PRESDAY at checkout and head to their deals section to get 40% off ridiculously comfy blankets, bedsheets, bath towels, and more. If you’re looking for editor recommendations, check out their Organic Sheet Set, Organic Matelasse Blanket, Organic Flannel Sheet Set, and Organic Bath Towels.
Cozy Earth — Our editors (and Oprah) love their cooling bamboo sheets and pajamas, and now’s the perfect chance for you to try them. Take 20% off sitewide, along with even larger discounts on select items.
Brooklyn Bedding — For a limited time, take 30% off sitewide, including their Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress (which our SEO editor Sarah described as a “game-changer” for helping her sleep more comfortably) using code PRESDAY30.
Riley — Browse the sale section to get markdowns on percale, sateen, and more sheet collections. Read our review of their bath towel here and learn why their bedsheets made our list of best cotton percale bedding here.
Marlow — You can grab one of these amazing pillows for up to 20% off, and bundles are 30% off! Our Best List editor, Britt, was thoroughly impressed by how easy it is to adjust the pillow’s firmness: Just zip or unzip the side for more firmness or softness.
My Sheets Rock —Starting Feb. 15, enjoy 15% off award-winning temperature-regulating sheets with code NEW24. Read our review of their sheets here.
Slumber Cloud — Check out their final sale section to get 30% off flannel sheet sets and weighted blankets to keep your bed cozy all year round. We think their pillow is the best cooling pillow out there!
Sijo — Automatically take 10% off your order of wonderfully dreamy bedding, blankets, pillows, and sleepwear made from your choice of cotton or eucalyptus fabric. See our review of their eucalyptus duvet insert here.
Buffy — Score up to 30% off dreamy pillows, comforters, bed sheets, and duvet covers. You get seven days to test and return anything you buy for a full refund, so there’s no reason not to try. Read our review of their cooling eucalyptus sheets here.
Kassatex — Take 50% off bathrobes, comfy sleepwear, bed bundles, and more in the last call section. Check out our review of their Luxury Spa Robe here.
Boll & Branch — Get 20% off all bundles from the brand that makes hotel-quality sheets available to everyone using code BUNDLE20. Read our review of their cotton percale sheet set here.
Pillow Cube — Take up to 46% off these ergonomically-shaped pillows that promote better sleep in the deals section. Read our review of their Ice Cube Cooling Pillow PRO here.
Under the Canopy — Save as much as 60% on super plush bath towels and buttery soft bedding sets and quilts in the sale section. Read our review of their sateen sheets here.
Sunday Citizen — Their sale section has discounts up to 50% on irresistibly snuggly throw pillows and comforters. Check out our review of their signature Snug Comforter here.
Gravity — Right now, you can find travel blankets, duvet covers, wrinkle-resistant sheets, and more for under $50 in its sale section. They’re designed to give you a better, more restful night’s sleep. Read our review of their weighted travel blanket here.
FluffCo — FluffCo’s sheets and robes are designed to give you the comfort of five-star-hotel quality bedroom and bathroom essentials, and you can grab their robes right now for 30% off. Check out our review of their down alternative pillow here.
Ettitude — Get cozy with the buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on duvet covers made from remarkably smooth bamboo fabric. Read our review of their bath towel here.
Frontgate — Enjoy up to 25% off living room furniture, plus unlimited furniture delivery on orders $149 and more. Check out our review of their Resort Cotton Bath Towel here.
Canadian Down & Feather Company — Get up to 20% off their sale section this Presidents’ Day. Read our review of their goose down duvet here.
SweetNight — Get up to 60% off bedding bundles starting at $194 and a lullaby pillow with every mattress purchase.
Sobel Westex — High-end hotels trust these linens to be comfortable and durable enough for their beds, making them a smart choice for home bedding. Save 25% sitewide.
Top Mattress Deals
Saatva — We’re big fans of Saatva’s Classic Mattress. And psst — we’ve got an exclusive deal for you: You can score an exclusive $375 off your $1,000 mattress purchase by clicking through this link right here.
Tempur-Pedic — The Adapt mattress topper is one of our favorites, and now you can get one for 40% off. Additionally, you can save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
Tuft & Needle — Take up to 20% off all three mattress varieties (Original, Mint, and Hybrid) as well as bed frames, nightstands, and sleep accessories. We especially love the foam pillow and white noise machine.
Avocado Green — Save up to 20% on all mattresses, with the biggest savings on the Luxury Organic Box-Top mattress and our editor-loved Green Box-Top mattress.
Casper — During the Final Snooze sale, score up to 30% off everything. We found Casper’s Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress to be ideal for hot sleepers.
Nolah — Enjoy 35% off select mattresses and receive a free fluffy pillow with each mattress purchase. Nolah mattresses may be called “the best for side-sleepers,” but our Best List editor found the responsive pressure relief system to support all sleep styles.
Brooklyn Bedding — From now until Feb. 19, take 30 percent off sitewide, including mattresses, pillows, and bedding. Just use code PRESDAY30. Our commerce SEO editor loved Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora Luxe Hybrid Cooling Mattress.
Burrow — Save big, like 75% big, on Burrow’s Lyric Core and Hybrid mattresses made with a triple-layer foam design. We reviewed their Lyric Hybrid Mattress.
Bear — Enjoy 35% off all purchases plus free sleep accessories with code PRESDAY. Our editors have tested their Pro Mattress and Elite Hybrid Mattress and they loved them both.
Molecule — Enjoy up to 50% off select items and score two free pillows with each mattress order. Use code PREZ2024 at checkout. You can also read our review of Molecule’s super-cooling Molecule 1 Mattress here.
Helix — Make sure to use code PDS25 to get 25% off all mattresses (plus a free pillow with every mattress purchase). Read our review of the Helix Midnight LUXE mattress to see why we recommend it.
Nest — Enjoy up to 50% off of mattresses that have it all: gel memory foam, supportive pocketed coils, and a cooling cover. Then, grab sheet and duvet sets for the same discount. Read our review of Nest’s Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress here.
Birch — Get 25% off their entire selection of mattresses, bedding, and pillows. Use code PDS25 to get two free Eco-Rest pillows with the purchase of any mattress. Our Best List editor also reviewed the Luxe Natural mattress (and loved it).
Stearns & Foster — These highly-coveted mattresses start at $200 off and go up to $600 off. Get $200 worth of store credit when you add an Ease Power Base to your mattress — just use promo code 200GIFT. This is the brand that made AT’s home director switch back to a spring mattress.
Sleep Number — Get one of Sleep Number’s bestselling smart beds for up to 50% off, then take 50% off any pillow (after you buy one), 50% off sheets (after you buy one), and 30% off upholstered furniture. Learn what makes Sleep Number’s mattresses so smart here.
Awara — Enjoy up to 50% off Natural and Premier Natural mattresses, and get free shipping! Read our review of the Natural Hybrid Mattress here.
Eight Sleep — Get up to $150 off the most technologically advanced mattress available: the Pod 3 Mattress. Its internal heating and cooling system automatically adjusts to make sure you always have the most comfortable sleeping experience. Read our review of the original Pod Pro here.
Beautyrest — Now’s your chance to save up to $1,100 on some of the most luxurious, high-quality mattresses and base sets. This sale includes the top-rated Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses, too. Did you know they make amazingly comfortable pet beds?
Floyd — Get up to 50% off The Mattress. Plus, 20% off bed frames and 50% off sheet sets! AT contributor Tara said Floyd’s mattress improved her sleep quality.
Naturepedic — Enjoy 20% off of some of the best organic mattresses using code PRESDAY20 at check out. Our editors love Naturepedic’s organic mattress protectors, too.
Cocoon by Sealy — Want free pillows and sheets? They’re included when you purchase a Chill Memory Foam or Chill Hybrid mattress, at 35% off. There’s a reason it topped our Best List!
PlushBeds — Save up to $1,250 with amazing bundle deals, including a luxury sheet set and mattress protector. Did you know the Natural Bliss mattress made our list for Best Vegan Mattress?
Layla Sleep — Score up to $200 off its memory foam and hybrid mattresses and get two pillows for free! You can also read our reviews of Layla’s double-sided memory foam mattress and down alternative comforter (which is also discounted).
Serta — Save up to $1,100 on select mattresses (such as Arctic and iComfort) when paired with a Motion Perfect Adjustable Base.
Sealy — Serta’s famous Posturepedic mattress is available for $100 off, while the Posturepedic Plus Cooling mattress is $200 off. Two great mattresses, two great deals!
Emma — New customers can get up to 50% off these mattresses that our executive lifestyle director Charli found to be incredibly comfortable.
Mattress Firm — Snag big deals — as much as $700 off — on quality, name-brand mattresses from BeautyRest, Serta, and Sealy with the purchase of an adjustable base.
Raymour & Flanigan — Take advantage of discounts from different mattress brands — all in one place. Deals include up to $800 off Purple mattresses (with a base), up to $700 off BeautyRest mattresses, up to $400 off Sealy hybrid adjustable mattress sets, and up to 50 percent off an array of clearance specials.
Puffy — Save up to $1,350 in any of their three mattress styles — regular, hybrid, and luxury hybrid. And when you buy one, get a free pillow and bedding bundle worth $600. Just make sure to use the code PRESIDENTSALE.
Brentwood Home — Take 10% off organic mattresses and bedding essentials (including waterproof mattress protectors) and get 60% off adjustable bases.
Leesa — Take up to 25% off mattresses and get two free pillows with your purchase! Plus, take 25% off select bedding and bases.
Nectar — New customers can score 40% off mattresses that start at $349. Purchasers love their memory foam mattresses for side sleeping and back pain.
Amerisleep — Save $450 (and free shipping) on all three of Amerisleep’s mattress models, each of which is made with Bio-Pur, an upgrade to traditional memory foam that is more breathable and made entirely from plants.
DreamCloud — Enjoy 50% off all mattresses starting at $349 (yes, you heard that correctly) for new customers only.
Vaya — Use promo code VAYA300 to get $300 off their Vaya, Pillow, and Hybrid mattresses, Plus free shipping and returns!
Bedgear — Get up to $800 off mattresses, 20% off all sheet sets (including best-sellers like the Ver-Tex Sheet Set and Dri-Tec Sheet Set), and 30% off Performance Comforters.
My Green Mattress — Use code SAVE15 to get 15 percent off your entire order. That includes My Green Mattress’s certified organic mattresses, organic cotton sheet sets, organic cotton mattress protectors, platform bed frames, and more!
Happsy — Make sure you use code PRESDAY15 to get 20% off an organic mattress made with sustainably-harvested and environmentally-friendly materials.
Top Kitchen Deals
Staub — Get up to 66% off Staub’s sale section, including editor-loved brands like Zwilling, Ballarini, and Staub.
Great Jones — Save up to nearly 30% on bundled sets of the sheet pans and Dutch ovens that our sister site’s editors love, as well as other stylish kitchen gear.
Our Place — Grab stylish tableware and kitchen accessories at up to 25% off from the makers of the most talked-about ceramic nonstick fry pan: the Always Pan.
Misen — Score up to 14% off pots, pans, and cookware bundles made by the people behind one of The Kitfchn’s editors’ favorite nonstick frying pans. Use code VDAY14 at checkout.
Caraway —Spend $825 or more and get the Ceramic Non-Stick Grill Pan for free. Read The Kitchn’s review of this stylish and durable cookware to see why so many people love it.
Zwilling — Enjoy up to 80% off various pots, pans, skillets, bakeware, cutlery, and more. According to The Kitchn, Zwilling also makes some of the best kitchen knives; learn more here!
Made In — Upgrade your entire cooking setup with cookware bundles marked up to 30% off. Their stainless-steel saucepans, fry pans, and stock pots are some of The Kitchn’s editors’ favorites.
Snake River Farms — Use code BESTCHOICE to get one free New York strip on orders of $149 or more or two free New York strips on orders of $199 or more.
Sur La Table — Shop Sur La Table-loved brands like Le Creuset and KitchenAid for cookware, tableware, knives, countertop appliances, and more for a discount of up to 50%. Read our sister site’s review of Sur La Table’s amazing spatula, too!
Anolon — Save on cookware sets, bakeware sets, cutlery, tools, and more, and enjoy 30% off sitewide. Plus, all orders ship free! There’s a reason its cookware made it into The Kitchn’s best induction cookware roundup.
HexClad — Take up to 39% off incredibly slick nonstick cookware sets (the same ones Gordon Ramsey uses to make dinner at home). Their 12-inch fry pan is one of our sister site’s favorite nonstick pans.
Joseph Joseph — Sign up for their newsletter and get 15% off your first order. Plus, you get free shipping on orders over $80. Check out The Kitchn’s review of their nesting bowls to see why we’re such big Joseph Joseph fans.
Nutribullet — Save 20% on the Baby Food Bundle, including everything you need to make baby food at home. See The Kitchn’s review of their full-size blender here.
Fly By Jing — Get 20% off everything on their site, including the Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix. The Kitchn’s contributor Stella Totino liked their Sichuan Chili Crisp so much she put it on ice cream!
L’OR Barista — For 15% off, upgrade your kitchen with this luxury pod espresso machine, which includes 30 free capsules. Our social media editor Andrea found this French-made countertop appliance to be a worthy investment.
Bean Box — Get 50% off when you create your own customized coffee subscription, available in ground or whole beans. See The Kitchn’s review of Bean Box (and remember that it makes a great gift, too).
Spicewalla — Take 50% off some of the most flavorful and fragrant spices you can find online. Read our sister site’s review of their small-batch blends of taco seasoning, jerk seasoning, carne asana rub, and more.
Driftaway — Stock up on 5-pound bags of coffee for $68 with free shipping. Every year, Driftaway is one of The Kitchn’s editors’ favorite coffee subscription services.
Clevr Blends —Get up to 35% off their kits of coffee and tea, including the Best Seller Kit, which has a bit of everything. Oprah loves these delicious blended drinks, and so do The Kitchn’s editors.
Solo Stove — Grab an outdoor tabletop fire pit and get $50 off. Learn how fun and easy-to-use these mini fire pits are.
Dorai — In their deals section, you can save up to 16% on these sleek and stylish dish racks, sink caddies, and drink coasters. The Kitchn also found their dish drying pads to work incredibly well.
ThermoWorks — The Kitchn’s editors still love their instant-read Thermapen, and you can save 40% on a selection of impressive kitchen thermometers in their deals section.
Keurig — Check out their deals page to discover big sales on their famous coffee brewers and milk frothers. Plus, for a limited time, get 15% off all beverages with code SAVETODAY15. See what The Kitchn liked so much about their newest single-serving coffee machine.
Corkcicle — Enjoy up to 50% off these best-selling insulated drink containers (and grab a few while they’re still on sale). Their large tumbler made our sister site’s list of best travel mugs.
Bokksu Boutique — Get up to 68% off curated boxes of Japanese snacks and teas, then check out The Kitchn’s full review of their subscription boxes.
Yeti — Treat yourself to their stackable cups and get 25% off. The Kitchn editors love their coolers, travel mugs, or other food storage and drinkware items
Evermill — Enjoy $20 off when you purchase the new salt mill and pepper mills with the code PAIR. Check out our review of their spice rack here.
Tenzo Tea — Use code VDAY24 to save 30% on any tea purchase throughout the site.