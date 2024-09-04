The “Egg Carton Hack” Is the Living Room Storage Trick You’ll Wish You’d Tried Sooner
Everyone wants to maximize their storage space, but it’s especially important if you live in a small space where extra square footage is at a premium. Luckily, TikTok has a stockpile of ingenious (and incredibly satisfying) storage tips and solutions that can literally transform how you organize your home, from making use of every inch of kitchen cabinet space to creating extra storage out of thin air under cupboards.
Now, a TikTok is going viral after sharing an egg carton trick that book-lovers will wish they’d known about sooner — and it works in every room.
Organizing your bookshelves, books, magazines, and journals can be a hassle — especially if they’re different sizes and you want to make the most of the limited shelf space you have. Even when you do organize, there are always those few extra inches of empty, wasted space at the top of your shelves where you can’t fit any extra books or knickknacks.
But this tip makes use of all that open space in a clever way.
In a video shared by @eryn_librarian, the TikToker shows how you can create twice the amount of storage space on a deep shelf by creating two separate levels with an egg carton. In the clip, she cuts the egg carton and places it in the back of the shelf, then arranges her books on top of it and around it. Thanks to the slight rise that the egg carton provides, you can still see the titles of the books in the back without seeing the carton holding them up.
While this organization hack is a game-changer for anyone with a packed-out bookshelf, it also works well on any open-air shelf or cabinet space.
All you need is an empty egg carton and a pair of scissors, and you can add a DIY tier to display all your spices in the kitchen, arrange lipsticks and other makeup in your bedroom, and even double your available storage for purses and bags. You can even do it within your dressers (if they’re deep enough) to make it easier to see things like underwear and socks.
It’s even an option in your fridge if you want to make your condiments, eggs, or fruit easier to see. You can also use this TikTok hack on your nightstand in the exact same way it’s used on a bookshelf. The options are truly endless.
Of course, one of the major bonuses of this storage hack is that you don’t need to spend any extra money to try it if you have an egg carton on hand. A free hack that instantly doubles and triples your storage space? Sign me up.