This $20 Solution Will Give You 5x the Storage in the Bathroom
I’m glad to have a little more space in my new apartment compared to the last one I lived in. However, there isn’t a single ounce of counter space in the bathroom. The shampoo and shower gel bottles often find a home sitting on the side of the bath, and my sink can look incredibly cluttered as it holds toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, floss, and more.
Recently, though, I found this brilliant find on Amazon — and a lightbulb went off in my head. There might not be counter space to use, but there’s wall space and tiles that could perfectly house some caddies! Whether you’re like me and looking to add storage space to a small bathroom or you love toiletries and need some more shelving, this storage solution is bound to deliver. Plus, it’s only $20!
What Is the EUDELE Adhesive Shower Caddy 5 Pack?
The EUDELE Adhesive Shower Caddy features a five-pack of rust-proof stainless steel organizers. There are two shower caddies — one that’s 12.2 inches long, 4.8 inches wide, and 3.9 inches tall, and one that’s 12.72 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 4.14 inches tall — that are ideal for storing shampoo and conditioner bottles, shower scrubs, and tubs of hair mask. Plus, two soap holders that measure 6 inches long, 4 inches wide, and 2 inches tall, and a toothbrush holder caddy that can be used for other narrow standing bottles too, measuring 4.1 inches long, 2.9 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall.
Designed to stick to the walls in your bathroom using adhesive hooks — whether it’s your tiles, painted wall, or any other smooth surface the adhesive can grip onto — the caddies take only a matter of moments to install compared to other forms of shelving. What’s more, because the caddies in this set are totally rust-, water-, and scratch-proof, they are built to last.
Why I Love This Storage Shower Caddy
I’ve not had the best experience with self-adhesive products in the past. My renter-friendly wall hooks and picture hangings have almost always fallen down, so I tend to steer clear of self-adhesive items. However, the EUDELE Adhesive caddies appear to have broken the curse. The fact that they feature a large panel of adhesive and multiple hooks to secure each caddy in place made them incredibly appealing. I wish more products could use adhesive like this, as it’s far more stable when on the wall!
I also appreciate how the caddies aren’t just solid baskets. They allow water to drain if they’re in the shower, thanks to their wire-esque design — all while looking very chic and modern when put up.
Buy: EUDELE Adhesive Shower Caddy (5-Pack), $19.99