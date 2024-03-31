This “Super Cute” $5 Five Below Find Works in Every Room (Grab 3!)
Spring has officially arrived at discount superstore Five Below, and after a recent visit I’m seriously impressed with the range of trendy home decor items they’re offering. I’m talking baskets, throw pillows, rugs, side tables, and even trash cans — essential pieces that add order to any room.
In the spirit of spring cleaning season also being officially in full swing, I thought nothing is more apt to spotlight than this adorable daisy trash can. Throwing scraps away in a bin that also doubles as spring decor? Sign me up.
The trash bin is available in two colorways: pink-white and white-yellow (which, if you happen to love eggs, resembles a perfect sunny-side-up breakfast). At 8.7 inches by 9.6 inches, it’s super convenient for tucking inside small corners you frequent around the house. I’d find a tiny trash can like this one especially handy in the kitchen — either on the counter or underneath the sink. You could also place it beside or on top of any craft table, vanity, and/or nightstand for easy access. The lid has a small lip, so opening and emptying the can would be almost effortless.
“It’s soooo cute omg” one person commented on a TikTok video highlighting the pink trash bin. “I loveee it, it’s the perfect size,” the creator continued.
You can find the daisy trash bin at your local Five Below or order it online. If you can’t snag one, Walmart has a similar version in green and yellow for just $9. (You’re welcome.) Whichever option you choose, have fun finding new ways to use this hidden gem.