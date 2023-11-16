Five Below’s Blow-Up Holiday Yard Decorations Are Quickly Selling Out

If you’re looking for something more traditional, the six-foot-tall inflatable Christmas tree might catch your eye. After all, what’s a winter wonderland without a Christmas tree to match? The product’s description recommends placing water into the base of the inflatable for a bit more stability, but you can’t go wrong with spending $15 on a hassle-free tree. There are no pine needles on the floor, no lights to plug in, and no branches to place on each tier — once you inflate it, you’re done.



Unfortunately, the other two inflatables (a gingerbread man and cute dog) are currently sold out online, but you might be lucky enough to spot one in your local store. However, the rest of the company’s Christmas decor and clothing (including pet pajamas for your furry friend) are available online and in stores, so you’ll need to quickly make your way to the closest Five Below.



Buy: Big Inflatable Christmas Ornament 48in, $12