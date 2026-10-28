Forget Red and Green — Five Below’s Christmas Decor Is Taking a Prettier Turn

All my friends are in full Halloween mode, but I’m already dreaming of Christmas magic — and I’m not alone. It seems like everyone’s favorite retailers have fully launched Christmas decorations in October, from gorgeous designer finds online to really cute IKEA launches and even budget-friendly finds at Aldi. And as these new holiday pieces hit shelves, it seems die-hard holiday fans are taking to social media to highlight the finds that’ll work harder to bring classic Christmas cheer into any space this year.