Forget Red and Green — Five Below’s Christmas Decor Is Taking a Prettier Turn
All my friends are in full Halloween mode, but I’m already dreaming of Christmas magic — and I’m not alone. It seems like everyone’s favorite retailers have fully launched Christmas decorations in October, from gorgeous designer finds online to really cute IKEA launches and even budget-friendly finds at Aldi. And as these new holiday pieces hit shelves, it seems die-hard holiday fans are taking to social media to highlight the finds that’ll work harder to bring classic Christmas cheer into any space this year.
One of those buzzy retailers? Five Below, of course. The popular retailer has quietly rolled out a fresh batch of holiday decorations centered on a specific color that might be this year’s most unexpected hit. From playful ornaments to festive accents, these affordable finds make it easy to experiment with a new seasonal theme without breaking the bank.
Five Below’s New Pink Holiday Decorations Are All the Rage
Destiny Alyssa (@destiny.alyssa) took a trip to her local Five Below store and spotted a gorgeous array of pink Christmas decorations. “Five Below understood the pink Christmas assignment 🎀💗 had to grab for my holiday decor! Are y’all doing pink Christmas too? 👀🩰🎀🩷,” Alyssa captioned an Instagram post.
In her video, Destiny showcases just some of the pink items available, including a festive doormat, nutcrackers, oversized bows, and stockings (among many other finds!). Unsurprisingly, people in the comment section had a lot to say. A few folks even agreed with Destiny, writing that they were leaning towards a pink theme for their holiday aesthetic, aka Pinkmas!
Other Stores Got 2026’s Pinkmas Decor Memo, Too
If you don’t have a Five Below near you, don’t fret: A quick online search shows that other stores are jumping on this buzzy pink Christmas decor trend, too. For example, Walmart is selling a 2-foot pink artificial tree that’s perfect for tabletops or small spaces. Or if you’re into garland, Wayfair has a 108-inch light pink strand for under $36. And if you want to get in on the bow action, consider At Home’s sweet velvet bow garland.
You heard it here first: Pink just may be the unexpected color that’ll sweep feeds this Christmas season. And if you want to get ahead of the trend, Five Below (and so many other budget retailers!) has so many beautiful offerings to help you start your collection early.