IKEA Dropped Holiday Decor Starting at Just $1 — It’ll Soon Sell Out (See Why!)
Sure, I haven’t even started organizing my Halloween decor — but I’m already dreaming up a Christmas tree and adorable decor to fully launch the winter holidays. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be jazzed to hear that many retailers are dropping new holiday decor earlier than ever in 2026 — including IKEA. The iconic Swedish home superstore just dropped a brand-new collection of items in its VINTERFINT holiday line, and the prices on some of the standout items are too good not to grab now.
IKEA’s Scandinavian-inspired Christmas decor hits all the sweet spots. There are classic Christmas tree baubles, woven throws, and bold prints inspired by Swedish folk art — plus there are more modern items like a stackable snowman-shaped candle, adorable plush Santa decorations, and even fuzzy slippers. There are so many fun things to shop that even those of you who hate rushing through fall won’t be able to help but get in the holiday spirit.
IKEA’s New Holiday Collection Includes 150+ Must-Haves
The new VINTERFINT collection is absolutely stacked with just over 160 new holiday-themed items, most of which pair nicely with VINTERFINT pieces from previous years. Besides decor, the line also includes wrapping essentials like paper, twine, and tags, baking tools and supplies (including cookie cutters and aprons!), and even some understated ceramic serveware to help supplement your daily plates and dishes during holiday gatherings.
But cheeky, adorable decor is where VINTERFINT really shines. A few favorite finds include a set of ceramic trees that would look divine on your dining table or mantel, a scented red apple candle that is the ideal piece to transition from fall into winter, and an adorable battery-powered snowman light that you can place here, there, and anywhere.
IKEA’s Newest Holiday Finds Start at Just $1 (Yes, Really!)
And in true IKEA fashion, the Swedish home brand kept its VINTERFINT collection affordable. In fact, new VINTERFINT items start at just under $1, and many range below $40. The least expensive piece in the entire collection is a mini winter fir candle that makes the perfect stocking stuffer — or mood setter in your powder room during a holiday get-together. Other inexpensive items include place mats, paper napkins, cookie cutters, and gift tags — but you can even score gorgeous red-accented side plates and bowls for just $3 each!
Shop the entire new VINTERFINT collection at IKEA right now to stock up on goodies ahead of the holiday season. Whether you’re gifting these pieces or outfitting your own place ahead of holiday entertaining, there’s so much to love in this collection. And the prices are too good to pass on!
Join us on Substack for insider design news and style tips in Design Defined, a weekly newsletter from Home Director Danielle Blundell.
Discover the Latest Finds with The IKEA Edit
Never miss out! Sign up for The IKEA Edit to get the latest IKEA news, deals, and hacks twice a week.