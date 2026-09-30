IKEA Dropped Holiday Decor Starting at Just $1 — It’ll Soon Sell Out (See Why!)

Sure, I haven’t even started organizing my Halloween decor — but I’m already dreaming up a Christmas tree and adorable decor to fully launch the winter holidays. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be jazzed to hear that many retailers are dropping new holiday decor earlier than ever in 2026 — including IKEA. The iconic Swedish home superstore just dropped a brand-new collection of items in its VINTERFINT holiday line, and the prices on some of the standout items are too good not to grab now.