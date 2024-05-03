Newsletters

This Cute $5 Five Below Find Will Instantly Brighten Up Your Outdoor Space

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section.
Follow
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Karenl1 / Shutterstock
Credit: Karenl1 / Shutterstock

A warm summer evening sounds like a dream come true right now, especially if you’re cozied up by a fire pit with s’mores. Enough dreaming — Five Below’s newest find can make this a reality for just $5.

A patio, balcony, or any outdoor setting isn’t complete without good lighting. Leave the tiki torches for your summer parties, and visit Five Below for a nice set of string lights. The retailer is selling the cutest rattan string lights for only $5, and you don’t even have to plug them in.

Rattan String Lights
$5
Five Below
You’ll need three AA batteries to power the 10 lights, so be sure to buy some at the store. Each set measures to 7.2 feet, so you can light up an entire balcony or patio for less than $20. Plus, the rattan is such a subtle upgrade from regular string lights. If you bought Aldi’s stylish rattan outdoor table, this is a duo that will impress anyone who sees your outdoor space.

In case you want something more traditional, check out Five Below’s Edison Bulb Solar string lights. Thanks to its solar panel, this set of lights is a bit cooler, as they automatically activate in the dark, and they’re about five feet longer than the rattan string lights. For $5, zero batteries, and a ground stake, you can’t beat that incredible deal.

Edison Bulb Solar String Lights
$5
Five Below
In case your local Five Below is sold out of these lights, a set of rattan string lights on Amazon is $25, but it’ll ship straight to your door. According to a reviewer, this product “makes a nice accent piece to our space,” so it might be the one item that your patio is missing.

Vigdur Decorative Rattan Ball String Lights
$25.99
Amazon
It’s a good time to start prepping your outdoor space for the summer, so don’t sleep on Five Below’s affordable gems.

