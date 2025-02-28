I Asked Experts What Flowers I Should Plant Right Now — Here Are Their 4 Picks

If you’re planning a move this spring, you’re probably in the middle of frantically tackling your punch list, aka the small things you need to handle before you can list your home. You’re painting the garage door, swapping out mismatched doorknobs, and finally patching the cracks in the drywall that have been nagging you for years. And, as the weather starts to show its first signs of warming up, you realize that the most important part of pre-listing tasks is now upon you — sprucing up the curb appeal.