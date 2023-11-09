Newsletters

Great Jones' Black Friday Sale Includes the Sheet Pan We're Obsessed With, Plus More Editor-Loved Cookware Up to 50% Off

Get ready to up your kitchen game this holiday season with Great Jones! The beloved cookware brand is spreading the joy early with its Black Friday Sale. Until Nov. 27th, the beloved kitchen brand is offering a whopping 50 percent off select products. Great Jones is known for its top-quality and stylish kitchen essentials, so whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just starting out, they’ve got something for everyone. And, if you need some recommendations, our editors have your back! With favorites like the Holy Sheet, Beyond Measure, and the Dutchess included in the sale, it’s a must-shop event.

These deals let you or a loved one deck out the kitchen with style and substance — without burning a hole in your pocket. (And these days, we know that’s important.) So, don’t miss out on Great Jones’ Early Black Friday Sale and make your kitchen a culinary haven for the holiday season.

The Dutchess
Great Jones
$110.00
was $160.00

This unique Dutch oven has a curved bottom, preventing food from sticking, and its roomy interior and sturdy handles make it a reliable choice. In our tests, it proved both stylish and high-performing, so you'll cook like a pro!

Holy Sheet
Great Jones
$30.00
was $40.00

Tried and tested, this sheet pan isn't just a pretty face — it's a kitchen essential. Crafted from aluminized steel, it heats evenly, won't warp, and practically nothing sticks to it, making cleanup a breeze. With its larger cooking area, it's not just for baking but also roasting veggies and crafting sheet pan dinners.

Dutch Baby: Glossy Edition
Great Jones
$70.00
was $120.00

When it comes to comfort food, a Dutch oven is a game-changer. This 3.5-quart gem from Great Jones is ideal for smaller households and is available in a stunning autumnal color called Butternut that we can't resist. Get ready for picture-perfect stews, roasts, and more with this adorable tool.

Sweetie Pie
Great Jones
$25.00
was $50.00

Achieve pie perfection with the Sweetie Pie dish. With the same eye-catching design as the brand's rectangular casserole dish, it's tailor-made for baking delicious pies. Plus, its bunched rim ensures a perfect, rustic pie crust every time.

Beyond Measure Duo
Great Jones
$60.00
was $80.00

Add a splash of color to your kitchen with these two- and four-cup glass measuring cups. Both have printed measurements in ounces, cups, and milliliters on the outside, which means no more mental math when baking. The durable glass cups serve double duty for both meal prep and displaying table-ready sauces.

Small Steam
Great Jones
$30.00
was $40.00

Great Jones' Small Steam isn't just any colander: Its four-in-one design functions as a steamer, splatter guard, and trivet, too. Its sturdy style can handle heavy loads and collapse whenever you need to store it. It's also available in a set of two if you'd like to double the fun.

Deep Cut Sauté Pan
Great Jones
$70.00
was $110.00

This pan is a fusion of a sauté pan and skillet, with deep, curved walls and a generous three-quart capacity. Its versatility allows you to transfer it from stovetop to table quickly, making it perfect for serving straight from the pan.

Square One Baking Pan
Great Jones
$25.00
was $30.00

Kick off your baking adventures with this 9x9-inch square baking pan. It features a signature wavy, corrugated bottom so that whatever you're baking pops out with ease. Plus, it has a nonstick, nontoxic coating that resists scratches and guarantees a beautifully even, golden finish batch after batch.

Stud Muffin
Great Jones
$30.00
was $45.00

Muffins aren't just for dessert — they're a versatile snack for any time of day. The Stud Muffin pan simplifies your baking with room for 12 quiches, cupcakes, or muffins, and it's a breeze to clean with its nonstick, dishwasher-safe design. Enjoy homemade muffins without the fuss!

This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: Great Jones’ Black Friday Sale Includes the Sheet Pan We’re Obsessed With, Plus More Editor-Loved Cookware Up to 50% Off

