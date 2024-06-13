“Such a simple concept — works great to reach under the couch to pull out cat toys, or under the fridge and stove to pull out crumbs and dust bunnies. I liked it so much, I bought one for my son for Christmas! He has a cat and dog, and I’m sure there are dust bunnies under his fridge, too.” — Christine

“This thing fits perfectly under couches, washer/dryer, fridge, stove, etc. Works wonderfully for cleaning under things. Wish I would have bought it sooner.” — Stevani

“Finally, a broom/sweeper for tight spaces. I was able to get so much dust, dog hair, and other dirt out from under the fridge and washer and dryer. I am so glad to have this product as part of my cleaning arsenal. I also didn’t know it was gonna come with two cleaning cloths, so that was a nice bonus.” — Pam