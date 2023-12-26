HomeGoods Is Selling an Adorable Macaron Stool You’ll Want Like 20 Of
If you’ve found yourself drawn to food-themed home decor recently, you’re not alone. The hashtag #fooddecor has more than 106.5 million views on TikTok, and for good reason. These cute, quirky home additions are a fun, maximalist way to add personality to your home. And, as HomeGoods’ viral food-shaped stools have proven, this trend can be both adorable and functional. Case in point: The store’s new macaron-inspired stool, which is already blowing up in popularity online.
TikTok content creator Brooke recently shared the find in a viral video, writing, “I FINALLY FOUND THE MACARON STOOL.”
HomeGoods’ $60 macaron stool consists of three enormous faux macarons in pastel shades of pink, green, and blue. Brooke also shouted out some adorable decorative cherries, which feature heart-shaped stems. Who said it’s too soon to start stocking up for Valentine’s Day?
Since Brooke shared her TikTok on December 14, it’s received over 32,800 likes and 354,900 views.
“I normally don’t care about the stools but that one is so cute!” one commenter wrote. “I love those colors 😍.”
“OMG the colors on the macaron stool are everything! 😍,” another TikToker commented. “What I wouldn’t give to find one 😭.”
If culinary decor is up your alley, you’ll be happy to know that HomeGoods offers a wide range of food-inspired stools, including ones modeled after donuts, Oreo cookies, strawberries, and more.
Sadly, HomeGoods doesn’t have an online store, but you can find similar macaron-shaped stools on Amazon for $123.29 and $125.29, respectively. They’re more of an investment than the HomeGoods stool, but they are readily available online if you don’t have hours to spend combing local HomeGoods locations. Happy shopping!