HomeGoods Is Selling an Adorable Macaron Stool You’ll Want Like 20 Of

If you’ve found yourself drawn to food-themed home decor recently, you’re not alone. The hashtag #fooddecor has more than 106.5 million views on TikTok, and for good reason. These cute, quirky home additions are a fun, maximalist way to add personality to your home. And, as HomeGoods’ viral food-shaped stools have proven, this trend can be both adorable and functional. Case in point: The store’s new macaron-inspired stool, which is already blowing up in popularity online.