The Best-Kept Secret for Scoring a Free Fridge (and So Many More Appliances!)
Whether you’re just moving into your own place and don’t have the means to splurge on new appliances or you’re struggling to repair or replace broken household necessities, there are multiple avenues to explore to get a fridge for free — and, often, other appliances, too.
There are programs that exist solely to help individuals and families in these circumstances, but there are also community-driven groups where you can often find free appliances, without the logistics of proving eligibility.
How to Get a Fridge for Free (and Other Appliances)
Depending on your situation and level of need, getting a fridge for free may involve reaching out to a government program or a religious organization, or it could be as simple as reaching out to someone in your neighborhood. You should also consider your ability to pick up and install the fridge as you navigate the options. (And if you’re looking for other free furniture, there are plenty of ways to find that, too!)
Regardless of your circumstances, these 11 ways to get a fridge for free will have you back in action in your kitchen, without having to worry whether your food will stay safe to eat.
1. Buy Nothing Groups
Local Buy Nothing Groups exist for two purposes. They help people clear out their homes of items they no longer need, without the hassle of going to a donation center or the dump. And they also connect those people with others who may need those items. If you have someone in your neighborhood who’s renovating their home or clearing out a garage, there’s a chance they could be giving away a fridge for free.
Search the listings or put an “ISO” post out, which means you’re “in search of.” This could connect you with someone who hadn’t listed their fridge, but has one to give away.
2. NextDoor
NextDoor is a great neighborhood resource for digitally eavesdropping on nosy neighbors and finding items in your community. You could create a post with the appliances that you’re in need of, whether that’s a fridge, a microwave, or even a washer/dryer. If anyone in the area has one they’re willing to part with or knows of a good resource to reach out to, they can reply to you on the forum.
3. Facebook Marketplace
While Facebook Marketplace is typically where you go to buy and sell items, there are occasionally free items available. Search for the appliance you’re missing and add “free” to pull up those items.
4. Freecycle
Freecycle is an online marketplace that is specifically geared toward connecting users to give away items for free. You can narrow this down by your region, then search for the specific item you are in need of, for example, a “fridge for free.”
5. Local Churches
Local churches often offer assistance, whether that’s through connecting those in need with those who can help, or collecting items that they can give away to those seeking assistance. It could be helpful to reach out to a local church to ask what their process is for helping those in the community and whether that ever includes donated household goods and appliances.
Some churches also hold warehouse sales where you’ll find donated household items for extraordinarily discounted prices.
6. Nonprofit Furniture Banks
Just as there are food banks, there are also furniture banks. Typically, these are geared towards furniture, but, on occasion, they may have other big household items, like fridges or ovens. Inventory is entirely dependent on the donations that they receive, but it’s worth checking in. Ask if they have a list of those who are waiting for appliances.
7. Utility Companies
Your local utility company may have a resource to help those in need, particularly with energy-dependent appliances that are seen as essential items.
8. Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity is best known for its work fixing up homes for those in need, but it also does work in the community through donated items. The organization’s ReStore shops sell deeply discounted household items that have been donated, with the goal of putting that money back into their work. However, if you need to get a fridge for free, contact your local Habitat for Humanity. It may have a way to help.
9. Salvation Army
Salvation Army works with those in need to supply free appliance vouchers, and a fridge is seen as a necessity, particularly when it comes to food safety and nutrition. There is a process in proving eligibility, but the goal is to get appliances into the hands of those who need them.
10. Letgo
Letgo is another app that connects people who have items to donate or sell with those who need them. There are often appliances on Letgo, and you can search specifically for free ones.
11. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) exists primarily to assist low-income residents with energy costs, but fridges may qualify as an item that falls under the cooling category. This is a program that requires an application for eligibility and to prove you do not exceed the income qualification limits.