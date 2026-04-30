5 Brilliant IKEA Storage Gems Are Disappearing from Shelves (Buy Them Now!)

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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October 12, 2025 Gothenburg, Sweden. Ikea store sign.
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IKEA has a particularly great selection of storage items, from big shelving units to little cat-shaped jars and everything in between. Not everything sticks around forever, though: Here are five products from IKEA slated to be discontinued, and they’re all practical gems.

What Storage Items Are Leaving IKEA Soon?

Below, five storage gems that are being quietly discontinued from IKEA — so shop for them now!

SLIBB Hanger with 8 Grip Clips
$1

It’s always nice to have some extra hangers around. But these are special hangers; they have loops of plastic with jagged teeth-like edges, so you can slip small items like socks, ties, scarves, or underwear between them. They are great for drying clothing or full-time closet storage. Best of all? It’s just 74 cents. Not even a dollar!

$1 at IKEA
BEVARA Sealing Clip
$2

There’s nothing wrong with a classic chip clip, but they can be a bit limiting. These sealing clips from IKEA, on the other hand, are wide and slender, making them great for helping close up bags of produce, coffee, candy, and yes, bags of chips. Two dollars gets you four black and two yellow clips.

$2 at IKEA
TJABBIG Basket
$5

Made from braided unbleached cotton, this soft yet sturdy miniature basket adds bohemian charm to a nightstand, shelf, or table. Though it’s only 5 inches tall and 6 inches in diameter, this storage gem still has tiny little handles on each side — cute and practical! It could hold remotes, hand towels, hair ties, your nighttime skincare routine — whatever you want. Plus, it’s just $4.99.

$5 at IKEA
GREJIG Shoe Rack
$5

I’ve written about a set of wall-mounted wire storage racks in IKEA’s GREJIG line before, and the GREJIG wire shoe rack is just as practical, if not more so. You can set it up on the floor, in the closet, or on a shelf; you can even stack three racks on top of each other. You can use this rack for so much more than just shoes, and when you’re not using it, you can fold it up flat and stash it against a wall or flat on the ground.

$5 at IKEA
HELMER Drawer Unit on Casters
$80

Whether you need to store file folders of paperwork, office supplies, board games, cosmetics, arts and craft supplies, toys, cleaning products, charging cables, cat food, or pretty much anything else, IKEA’s HELMER drawer unit is there for you. With six steel drawers (plus labels for each) and wheels for easy transport, it’s a useful addition to your office or home.

$80 at IKEA

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Organizing
shopping
ikea
organizing & storage

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