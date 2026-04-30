5 Brilliant IKEA Storage Gems Are Disappearing from Shelves (Buy Them Now!)

I’ve written about a set of wall-mounted wire storage racks in IKEA’s GREJIG line before, and the GREJIG wire shoe rack is just as practical, if not more so. You can set it up on the floor, in the closet, or on a shelf; you can even stack three racks on top of each other. You can use this rack for so much more than just shoes, and when you’re not using it, you can fold it up flat and stash it against a wall or flat on the ground.