Here’s How You Can Make Giant Wall-Sized Frames with IKEA Products
At its best, a blank wall is an opportunity — but when you’re all out of ideas, it’s a menace. It doesn’t matter if you’ve picked the right couch or sourced the right rug and positioned them nearby, a white wall has a way of taunting you if you’re not quite sure what to do with it.
Here’s How You Can Make Giant Wall-Sized Frames with IKEA Products
DIYer Olga Ufunu used IKEA’s BJORKSTA frames to make an oversized gallery wall of her family photos on poster board, and then accented them with overhead lights.
Let this idea from DIYer Olga Ufunu put your mind at ease, particularly if you’ve been pinching pennies hoping to fill the wall with pricey large-scale art one day. The creative, who showcases clever design updates on her “All Things Home with Huk” social media channels, used a trio of oversized IKEA BJORKSTA frames, wireless picture lights, and custom poster to display images of her family. The frames measure 4.6 feet wide and 6.6 feet long, making it so the art nearly stretches from floor to ceiling.
“If you know me, you know I love a good wall gallery and taking pictures of my family, so when I saw the beautiful [and] talented @everythingeryn do it, I was inspired,” she wrote in an Instagram post showing a video of how the installation came together.
View this post on Instagram
To complete this afternoon project, Ufunu positioned the frames in an equal distance on the wall, and adhered the images of her family on poster board in the middle. She purchased the largest custom poster board, measuring 36 by 48 inches, so that the images would have the appearance of being inserted into a matte frame. Finally, with remote-controlled lights, she can treat this gallery wall like an art installation of her own making (because it is).
The best part about this project is that it can be fully personalized — even down to the local printing business you choose to handle your images. Paint your frames to coordinate or contrast with the rest of your room’s design, and change out the art as time passes. Either way, you’ll have a blank wall that’ll suddenly look and feel complete, at a budget-friendly price.
Let us know in the comments how you would design an oversized gallery wall!