I Found a $29 IKEA Hack for This Chic Designer-Approved Summer Trend (It Even Works Indoors!)
With summer in full swing, editors at Apartment Therapy have been busy covering new ways to make gorgeous plants feel at home in any space (both indoors and out!). In April, we declared that one of these tips was becoming more of a lasting trend: The return of vintage-style plant stands as a chic way to display our favorite houseplants.
Principal designer Jennifer Hunter of interiors firm Jennifer Hunter Design confirmed our hunch, explaining why more designers are leaning into this style tip. “Using a plant stand elevates your plants — both literally and visually — and makes the whole arrangement feel like a vignette,” she told Apartment Therapy. “A stand creates height, dimension, and hierarchy!”
And just as we expected, it seems that retailers have caught on to this trend, too. IKEA just released a new and improved version of one of our favorite plant stands: the OLIVBLAD.
Why I Love $29 IKEA’s OLIVBLAD Plant Stand
The beauty of IKEA’s underrated styling superhero is that it can fit into most spaces with ease — whether it’s tucked into a chic entryway, or outside in a front yard.
You can use it outside in the summer for flowers or herbs, or bring it indoors for your houseplants (or even for storage — see below!). The black powder-coated finish will help to keep this piece looking sleek for years to come. This latest iteration of the OLIVBLAD features two platforms for plant storage, including an upper and lower level.
Reviewers are loving it, as evidenced by the following comments: “I bought 2 of these plant stands because I couldn’t find one long stand that would fit under a double window,” says one happy customer. “These are great — they look nice and hold several plants each, and they are very affordable,” says another.
Other IKEA shoppers have even styled these plant stands as entryway organizers or side tables, so even if you don’t have the greenest thumb, you’ll always find a place to use this piece. “We use these as living room side tables,” wrote one reviewer. “They are very easy to clean, sturdy, and stable. Perfect for small spaces.”
Another shared that they styled theirs on the kitchen counter: “It sits on top of my kitchen counter and holds my teas and other dry goods,” they write. “It’s sturdy, easily wiped down, and looks great!”
I’ve used IKEA’s plant stands myself in my own apartments, as my limited light and windowsill space just wasn’t cutting it for some of my mid-sized plants. IKEA’s OLIVBLAD is a great new option — it’s sleek and modern, yet still versatile enough to blend well with almost any decor.
This IKEA gem is a perfect budget-friendly way to try out the plant stand trend — and at just $29.99, what’s not to love?
Buy: IKEA OLIVLAD Plant Stand, $29.99
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