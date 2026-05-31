I Found a $29 IKEA Hack for This Chic Designer-Approved Summer Trend (It Even Works Indoors!)

I’ve used IKEA’s plant stands myself in my own apartments, as my limited light and windowsill space just wasn’t cutting it for some of my mid-sized plants. IKEA’s OLIVBLAD is a great new option — it’s sleek and modern, yet still versatile enough to blend well with almost any decor.



This IKEA gem is a perfect budget-friendly way to try out the plant stand trend — and at just $29.99, what’s not to love?



Buy: IKEA OLIVLAD Plant Stand, $29.99