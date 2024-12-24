This Colorful New IKEA Find Is So Perfect for Small Living Rooms (It’s Limited-Edition!)
When you live in a small space, the idea of having guests come to stay can be kind of daunting because, well, where will they sleep? Forget an air mattress on the living room floor; IKEA just released a new sleeper sofa called the SKÖNABÄCK that easily transitions into a single bed with a simple pull. No need to battle that spring-loaded mattress your parents had in their sleeper sofa!
The bed inside the SKÖNABÄCK sleeper sofa opens simply by pulling out the armrest and folding it down to create an additional cushion. That means you can expand the sofa to comfortably fit another person for movie night, too!
The foldable armrest can be placed on either the right or left side of the sofa to best fit your space. And the SKÖNABÄCK sleeper sofa comes in three colors: dark gray, yellow green, and a limited-edition bright blue, which happens to be IKEA’s Color of the Year for 2025.
The SKÖNABÄCK also features a hidden storage compartment that’s accessible when the armrest is pulled out. You can store your guest bedding here, or hide away extra throw blankets, pillows, board games, electronics, books, and more. When you’re small-space living, any storage space comes in really handy.
“The SKÖNABÄCK was very easy to assemble,” one IKEA reviewer wrote. “One person should be able to handle it easily in under an hour. It’s a very stylish little couch. It is small, but big enough for two average adults to sit snugly side by side, or three adults with the pull-out portion folded down … [It’s] super flexible, with the option to have an extra seat and storage underneath.”
The bright blue hue won’t be in stock forever, so if you want to add a bold pop of color to your living room, grab the SKÖNABÄCK sleeper sofa in this shade while you can. The clean lines and simple design of the sofa make it easy to work into any aesthetic, and you’ll no longer have to worry about where to put your houseguests. Just pull, fold, and you’re ready for bed!