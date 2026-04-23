IKEA Is Quietly Discontinuing 3 Versions of This Classic Storage System
Many items at IKEA have proven themselves to be reliable favorites over the years, and the TROFAST system is no exception. The storage solution has square cubbies that work with shelves, trays, and removable storage baskets that slide in and out of each cubby. There are so many sizes and styles of the TROFAST, but your options won’t be endless forever — several versions of the storage system will soon be discontinued.
Which IKEA TROFAST Items Are Being Discontinued?
There are three different styles of the popular IKEA TROFAST storage unit that won’t be around for much longer, as they’re all listed as “last chance” on IKEA’s website. Two of them have the same design of five storage baskets in a tall vertical stack, measuring 57 1/8 inches tall, 18 1/8 inches wide, and 11 3/4 inches deep. One has a white base with red or gray mesh baskets ($114.99), while the other ($79.99) has a white base with opaque plastic baskets in six color options: bright green, gray, light blue, lilac, red, and white (and each colorway option is marked as last chance, so your options vary).
The third discontinued TROFAST ($106.93) has the same white particleboard base frame, but is shorter and much wider, and could even double as a table or a seat. It’s 22 inches tall, 39 inches wide, and about 17 3/8 inches deep. It comes with six mesh baskets in two different sizes (three baskets are four inches tall instead of the usual nine) and a variety of colors.
Why These Storage Shelves Are Worth It
As I said earlier, there are many variations of the TROFAST, including two new offerings released in the last year. The new designs came in different colors and styles, but they all had one thing in common: a larger size, as they contained between nine and 12 storage basket cubbies.
On the other hand, every TROFAST unit that’s being discontinued is relatively smaller and narrower, and one version (the wider, shorter one) has the distinction of two storage basket styles: the standard size and one about 50% shorter, making it well-suited to flatter items like papers and office supplies. So, if you have less room in your home or want multiple smaller shelves instead of one big one for flexibility’s sake, or simply like the colorways of these soon-to-be-gone-forever TROFAST systems, you should consider these three particular units before they’re gone.
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