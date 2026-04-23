IKEA Is Quietly Discontinuing 3 Versions of This Classic Storage System

On the other hand, every TROFAST unit that’s being discontinued is relatively smaller and narrower, and one version (the wider, shorter one) has the distinction of two storage basket styles: the standard size and one about 50% shorter, making it well-suited to flatter items like papers and office supplies. So, if you have less room in your home or want multiple smaller shelves instead of one big one for flexibility’s sake, or simply like the colorways of these soon-to-be-gone-forever TROFAST systems, you should consider these three particular units before they’re gone.