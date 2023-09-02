Is Costco Open on Labor Day?

Before you head to Costco for a handful of last-minute items, run your errands prior to the holiday, because the retailer will not be open on Labor Day. Yes, you’ll have to get to Costco on the weekend before Labor Day to beat the crowd since the store will be closed on Monday. Besides the holiday closure, the store will operate on their regular business hours throughout the weekend, and it’ll give you the chance to check out the new products for the holidays.