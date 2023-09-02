Is Costco Open on Labor Day?
It’s Labor Day weekend, and it’s time to shop for your barbecue staples — especially if you plan on hosting a large party. Wholesale stores like Costco are convenient for purchasing party food and supplies in bulk, and you’ll probably end up with a full cart of everything you need in less than an hour. As you’re making your grocery list, you’re probably wondering: Is Costco open on Labor Day?
Before you head to Costco for a handful of last-minute items, run your errands prior to the holiday, because the retailer will not be open on Labor Day. Yes, you’ll have to get to Costco on the weekend before Labor Day to beat the crowd since the store will be closed on Monday. Besides the holiday closure, the store will operate on their regular business hours throughout the weekend, and it’ll give you the chance to check out the new products for the holidays.
While you’re buying the party essentials, don’t forget to grab some frozen treats like the Gelato Macaron Sandwiches or the classic Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie to cool your party guests down. If you’re worried about entertaining yourself or guests during the holiday weekend, the @CostcoHotFinds Instagram account just spotted the Lego seasonal centerpieces at Costco, and those will surely kill some time (if not, all of the time).
Since Costco is closed on Labor Day, get your shopping out of the way early. You can treat yourself to a slice of the food court’s famous pizza or a hot dog, since you’re dealing with the holiday rush. Don’t worry — if you need any ingredients on the actual holiday, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Target are open. Enjoy your three-day weekend!