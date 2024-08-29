Costco’s Labor Day Hours Are Here, and Shoppers Won’t Be Happy About It

Before you waste time driving to your local Costco for any last-minute gear, make sure to run your errands before Monday, because the retailer won’t be open this Labor Day. That’s right: You’ll have to beat the crowds at Costco before Labor Day, as the store will be closed on Monday. But don’t worry — this doesn’t mean that the store will be closed the entire holiday weekend. Apart from Monday, the retailer will operate according to their normal business hours throughout the rest of the weekend. You can double-check your local store’s hours on the Costco website.