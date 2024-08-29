Costco’s Labor Day Hours Are Here, and Shoppers Won’t Be Happy About It
Whether you’re planning on spending your Labor Day weekend kicking back and relaxing, getting started on a long-overdue renovation project, or hosting a gathering to celebrate the start of football season, making a shopping list for your three-day weekend can be the key to having a fun, organized time.
If you’re organizing a bigger party or home project, buying items in bulk at a store like Costco can be the most cost-effective solution. But before you start your holiday weekend, you might be wondering the following question: Is Costco open on Labor Day 2024?
Before you waste time driving to your local Costco for any last-minute gear, make sure to run your errands before Monday, because the retailer won’t be open this Labor Day. That’s right: You’ll have to beat the crowds at Costco before Labor Day, as the store will be closed on Monday. But don’t worry — this doesn’t mean that the store will be closed the entire holiday weekend. Apart from Monday, the retailer will operate according to their normal business hours throughout the rest of the weekend. You can double-check your local store’s hours on the Costco website.
While you’re at Costco, keep your eyes peeled for grocery items that are sure to be a hit with your guests, from desserts like Reese’s Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups to refreshments like Botani’s Old Vine Moscatel wine. If you’re eager for fall and spooky season to begin, you’ll be happy to know that Costco just introduced a giant animatronic Halloween skeleton that rivals The Home Depot’s own 12-foot-tall skeleton.
If you wind up needing last-minute supplies on Labor Day itself, don’t panic: Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Target are all open on Labor Day Monday. Plus, Costco is always open online, meaning you can order any bulk goods you need (just make sure to do so in advance). Have a great long weekend!