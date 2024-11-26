Dollar Tree’s Thanksgiving Hours May Surprise You
Shopping for Thanksgiving items can be an exciting task — especially if it’s the first Thanksgiving you’re hosting. This year, because you’re excited, you might want to buy some pretty dishware you’re not worried about breaking, or some fun silverware or napkins to spice up the table. Stores like Dollar Tree make it convenient for you to do so.
And if you decide to stop by your local Dollar Tree, you might also consider grabbing some games so any kids can entertain themselves. Sound like a plan? Then you may be wondering if Dollar Tree will be open for you to do all this last-minute shopping.
So is Dollar Tree open on Thanksgiving? According to a Dollar Tree source, the beloved discount chain store will be open this year on Thanksgiving. Like last year, Dollar Tree will operate on reduced hours for Thanksgiving. If you’re wondering if this applies to your local store, be sure to call in advance to confirm.
This is great news for Dollar Tree lovers. The discount store has had lots of items like their viral $1 chubby mugs and $1.25 storage baskets. With Dollar Tree’s wide selection and affordable prices, you can easily find everything you need to take the holiday stress away. So whether you’re getting any of those items or something more personal, it’s good to know that you’ll still have time to grab these items on Thanksgiving Day.
Dollar Tree will also be open on Black Friday, which is a great time to pick up an affordable organizer for all the housework you might be doing this season or that cute tablecloth you’ve been eyeing.
When you’re preparing to shop for Thanksgiving, make sure to include Dollar Tree in your plans. Because other stores like Costco will be closed, I know I will plan on heading to Dollar Tree to get a few games, decorations, and supplies for the upcoming holiday season.