Shoppers Will Love IKEA’s Labor Day Store Hours Policy This Year
IKEA is a Swedish company, but for many Americans the store is a lifesaver when it comes to affordable furniture and home staples. If you’ve been eager to get your hands on a new item or purchase DIY supplies, a long weekend like Labor Day weekend is a great time to get started.
But because Monday is a holiday, you might be wondering the following question: Is IKEA open on Labor Day 2024?
Good news: IKEA locations will be open on Labor Day 2024. If you want to be on the safe side, you can check your closest store’s hours, but in general you should be all good to browse aisles and down meatballs to your heart’s content! For future reference, IKEA only typically closes on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
If you’ve been dreaming of tackling a specific IKEA hack, let this be your sign to use your Monday off to head to your local IKEA and grab the supplies you need. Budget-friendly IKEA finds make for great DIY projects, from turning a KALLAX unit into a kitchen island to creating a mushroom lamp out of three IKEA staples.
Or maybe you’re already yearning for the cozy spookiness of Halloween season. In that case, keep your eyes peeled for the brand’s 2024 KUSTFYR Halloween collection. Several items, like the LED pumpkin table lamp and the ghost LED lamp, have already become a hit with shoppers.
This year is a great time to score more budget-friendly IKEA deals overall, as the homeware store cut prices on scores of fan-favorite items over the past year, citing the company’s high profits. There’s never been a better time to grab your Allen wrench and start planning your next IKEA project!
If you end up needing to do any other Labor Day Monday shopping, you’re in luck — because Target, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and The Home Depot will also be open. Have a great three-day weekend!