Newsletters

Trader Joe’s Store Hours Could Save Your Long Labor Day Weekend Plans This Year

Abby Monteil
Abby Monteil
published about 8 hours ago
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Trader Joe's grocery store in Virginia with sign for we support our black community
See More Images
Credit: Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

Trader Joe’s has been on fire this summer, selling everything from adorable pineapple plants to amazing health and wellness products like hand sanitizer — not to mention their affordable and delicious groceries. And with Labor Day weekend just about here, you may have a trip to your local store on your to-do list to pick up some treats.

If you end up needing to run to the store to grab last-minute supplies for your Labor Day meals, you might be wondering the following question: Is Trader Joe’s open on Labor Day?

Good news: Trader Joe’s will be open on Labor Day 2024 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day Monday, so you can grab all the Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers and Sweet Chili Mango Salad that your heart desires.

If you’re looking for more Trader Joe’s-approved meals for you and your guests, check out the store’s website for more ideas, from Sriracha BBQ Chicken Skewers to Loaded Vegan Nacho Dip. It’s a solid place to find drink recipes too. If you’re craving an end-of-the-summer margarita, combining Trader Joe’s Organic Jalapeño Lemonade with the store’s Chile Lime Seasoning Blend and your tequila of choice makes for a refreshing drink to enjoy all weekend. 

Pro tip: Before you head out to your local Trader Joe’s in search of any last-minute items, you can find out whether your store is carrying a certain product by calling ahead of time. Unlike many of its competitors, Trader Joe’s has dedicated numbers for each of its stores, which are typically operated by a friendly employee who’s happy to help you find what you’re looking for.

If you need to do any other Labor Day Monday shopping, you’re in luck: The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, and Trader Joe’s will also be open on the holiday. Enjoy your long weekend!

Filed in:
Holidays
News
Shopping