Trader Joe’s Store Hours Could Save Your Long Labor Day Weekend Plans This Year
Trader Joe’s has been on fire this summer, selling everything from adorable pineapple plants to amazing health and wellness products like hand sanitizer — not to mention their affordable and delicious groceries. And with Labor Day weekend just about here, you may have a trip to your local store on your to-do list to pick up some treats.
If you end up needing to run to the store to grab last-minute supplies for your Labor Day meals, you might be wondering the following question: Is Trader Joe’s open on Labor Day?
Good news: Trader Joe’s will be open on Labor Day 2024 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day Monday, so you can grab all the Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers and Sweet Chili Mango Salad that your heart desires.
If you’re looking for more Trader Joe’s-approved meals for you and your guests, check out the store’s website for more ideas, from Sriracha BBQ Chicken Skewers to Loaded Vegan Nacho Dip. It’s a solid place to find drink recipes too. If you’re craving an end-of-the-summer margarita, combining Trader Joe’s Organic Jalapeño Lemonade with the store’s Chile Lime Seasoning Blend and your tequila of choice makes for a refreshing drink to enjoy all weekend.
Pro tip: Before you head out to your local Trader Joe’s in search of any last-minute items, you can find out whether your store is carrying a certain product by calling ahead of time. Unlike many of its competitors, Trader Joe’s has dedicated numbers for each of its stores, which are typically operated by a friendly employee who’s happy to help you find what you’re looking for.
If you need to do any other Labor Day Monday shopping, you’re in luck: The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, and Trader Joe’s will also be open on the holiday. Enjoy your long weekend!