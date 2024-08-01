Experts recommend giving it at least six hours of bright sunlight per day when caring for your pineapple bromeliad plant and ensuring that it’s exposed to room temperatures between 60°F and 95°F. Make sure not to move your pineapple bromeliad outside unless temperatures are consistently over 60 degrees, because this tropical plant won’t survive in cool temperatures. Water it every one to two weeks using filtered water, which should never dry out completely in between waterings.