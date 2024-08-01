A Trader Joe’s Plant Favorite Is Back, and Shoppers Are Obsessed (It’s Just $13!)
Any dedicated Trader Joe’s fan knows that the beloved chain isn’t just a solid place to score affordable groceries and ready-made meals — it’s also a great place to find high-quality plants for your home. For example, the store is currently selling gorgeous pineapple bromeliad plants again, and they’re bound to leave your home feeling more tropical no matter where you live.
Reddit user r/InspectionTricky4188 called attention to the store’s new plant addition in a July 28 post. Trader Joe’s has sold them for the past couple of summers, and they’re always fan favorites. As the photo they attached shows, Trader Joe’s pineapple bromeliad plants retail for $12.99 each and come in a woven decorative planter. The store sign notes that they’re not just stunning — they’re also natural air purifiers. Plus, they’re safe for cats and dogs, so pet parents don’t need to worry!
“Bought one like a week ago and loveee it,” one Reddit user wrote. “I like the basket pot that it comes in, too!” another person commented.
Native to areas of Latin America, pineapple bromeliad plants feature eye-catching green and white-striped spiky leaves. If you take care of your plant, you might even end up with some delicious pineapple to enjoy with your family and friends!
Experts recommend giving it at least six hours of bright sunlight per day when caring for your pineapple bromeliad plant and ensuring that it’s exposed to room temperatures between 60°F and 95°F. Make sure not to move your pineapple bromeliad outside unless temperatures are consistently over 60 degrees, because this tropical plant won’t survive in cool temperatures. Water it every one to two weeks using filtered water, which should never dry out completely in between waterings.
If you’re not planning on heading to Trader Joe’s anytime soon, you can order a similar 14-inch pineapple plant for pickup or delivery from Walmart for $17.97. Alternatively, you can splurge on a $59.99 plant from Bloomsy Box.