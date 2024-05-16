Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Gorgeous Plant Find for Spring (It’s Only $8!)

May has been an exciting month for plant-loving Trader Joe’s shoppers. Peony stems are finally back in stock, along with peony blossom-scented soap and candles that will last you long after your real-life peonies have bloomed. The next time you visit your local store, I’d also recommend keeping your eyes peeled for $10.99 pink princess philodendron plants, $5 “mini foliage,” and $7 African violet teacup planters.



If you can’t find any cute daisy-patterned planters at your local Trader Joe’s, you’ve still got options. You can find another blue daisy planter at Walmart for $19.99 apiece. Alternatively, if you’re looking for more unconventional planters, you could try planting your greenery in these Etsy ceramic daisy mugs, which come in yellow and blue.