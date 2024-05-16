Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Gorgeous Plant Find for Spring (It’s Only $8!)
In unsurprising news to any Trader Joe’s lover, the beloved grocery chain is once again offering a one-of-a-kind plant accessory well worth adding to your home jungle: adorable daisy-patterned planters that hold not one, but two plants.
TikTok content creator Talia (@traderjoestalia) included the planters in a recent roundup of new and returning Trader Joe’s products. In the clip, she holds up tan and blue versions of the two-tiered planter, which holds two assorted small plants and is covered in illustrations of tiny white daisies.
Although Trader Joe’s doesn’t clarify which specific plants you might find within your planter, the plants in Talia’s video look like marble peperomias. You can snag the planter for $7.99 apiece, which is a steal considering you’re taking home two plants at once!
If you bring one (or more!) home, you don’t even need to have a green thumb to help it thrive. Peperomias are easy to care for; they just need to be watered every few days and misted occasionally as well to thrive.
May has been an exciting month for plant-loving Trader Joe’s shoppers. Peony stems are finally back in stock, along with peony blossom-scented soap and candles that will last you long after your real-life peonies have bloomed. The next time you visit your local store, I’d also recommend keeping your eyes peeled for $10.99 pink princess philodendron plants, $5 “mini foliage,” and $7 African violet teacup planters.
If you can’t find any cute daisy-patterned planters at your local Trader Joe’s, you’ve still got options. You can find another blue daisy planter at Walmart for $19.99 apiece. Alternatively, if you’re looking for more unconventional planters, you could try planting your greenery in these Etsy ceramic daisy mugs, which come in yellow and blue.