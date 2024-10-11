The Joanna Gaines-Approved Holiday Gem I’m Adding to My Cart Immediately (for Just $28!)

Sage green has become one of the most popular colors in the design world in the past few years. In 2021, for example, a whopping six paint companies picked it as the color of the year for 2023. (Sage green was also named “it” color of the year for 2024 after Apartment Therapy’s Small/Cool NYC design event.) Part of sage green’s appeal is the ease with which it can be applied to so many different corners of the home, from kitchen cabinets to accent pieces like blankets and armchairs. So many colors go with green, which makes it a gorgeous base to build on in any space.