The Joanna Gaines-Approved Holiday Gem I’m Adding to My Cart Immediately (for Just $28!)
Even though you might be in peak spooky season right now and thinking about decorating your space for Halloween, it kinda feels like everybody else (and every retailer!) is ready to celebrate the holiday season. I don’t want to wish away the spooky fun, but I won’t lie — I can’t wait for holiday shopping. And as fun as it can be to add a trendy new item to your collection, I have a soft spot for more neutral seasonal staples that double as decor year-round. It’s the perfect balance and way to practice mindful shopping while letting you live out your design dreams.
Celebrity design pro Joanna Gaines’ home decor brand Magnolia Home recently dropped its 2024 holiday collection, and this year there’s one particular item I’ve got my eye on. It’s a stunning $28 sage green scalloped-edge coaster set that’s perfect for holidays, hosting, and, honestly, off-season entertaining, too.
According to the site, this four-piece set “combine[s] practicality with holiday charm.” Crafted from sturdy stoneware, its design is inspired by Magnolia’s pre-existing $24 scallop ceramic coaster sets, which are available in white marble and neutral speckled ceramic styles.
Whether you need coasters to protect your surfaces from stains during parties or cozy nights in (with lots and lots of hot chocolate!) or could use a coaster for one of your plants, having a few stylish ones lying around is a great way to combine style and functionality.
Although Magnolia ascribes the coasters’ green shade to the holiday season, I love that this coaster set doesn’t scream “holidays” with all the traditional decor markers (like mistletoe, snow-capped trees, and holly berries). The holiday appeal is subtle, making it an easy transitional piece you can use year-round.
Sage green has become one of the most popular colors in the design world in the past few years. In 2021, for example, a whopping six paint companies picked it as the color of the year for 2023. (Sage green was also named “it” color of the year for 2024 after Apartment Therapy’s Small/Cool NYC design event.) Part of sage green’s appeal is the ease with which it can be applied to so many different corners of the home, from kitchen cabinets to accent pieces like blankets and armchairs. So many colors go with green, which makes it a gorgeous base to build on in any space.
You can order the brand’s new sage green scalloped coasters on Magnolia’s website now. If you’re hoping to create a full sage green set, the brand also sells a green scalloped place mat set, a green scalloped loaf pan, and a green scalloped ceramic vase.
Buy: Sage Scalloped Edge Coaster Set of Four, $28