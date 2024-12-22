Kathy Hilton Adds This Unexpected Item to Her Flower Arrangements & You’ll Want to Try It ASAP
A little bit of luck could go a long way in 2025, and there are so many ways you can supposedly up your chances of good luck when ringing in the new year, from wearing red underwear to eating 12 grapes. But socialite Kathy Hilton, mother to Paris and Nicky, has her own tradition that’s absolutely gorgeous and so easy to re-create.
Hilton recently hosted her annual pajama party, where she told flower delivery brand UrbanStems that she always adorns her floral arrangements with an herb that’s believed to be particularly lucky — rosemary. “Rosemary is very good luck,” Hilton told UrbanStems. “Always in an arrangement, a little bit of rosemary is good luck. Just even a sprig.”
Kathy paired her rosemary sprigs with red and white roses, ranunculus (which is her favorite, as she told UrbanStems) and a few UrbanStems arrangements, including The Snow Day, which features anemone, mums, calla lilies, and more white roses.
Rosemary isn’t the only lucky plant you can work into flower arrangements, though. Peonies, for example, are considered the “flower of riches and honor,” according to UrbanStems, and are associated with wealth, prosperity, beauty, and charm.
UrbanStems also notes that orchids symbolize good luck and prosperity, a happy marriage, career success, beauty, and strength, as do white carnations, which specifically signify luck and purity. And, of course, the iconic money tree is a classic symbol of wealth and good fortune. All of these lucky flowers and plants can be picked up through UrbanStems’ website.
Who knew signs of good luck could look so beautiful? Take a page from Kathy Hilton’s book and add rosemary to your floral arrangements to end the year on a high note and start 2025 off right. You can even pair it with a few of those other lucky flowers and plants for all the positive vibes — not today, bad luck! Not today!