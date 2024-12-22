Kathy Hilton Adds This Unexpected Item to Her Flower Arrangements & You’ll Want to Try It ASAP

UrbanStems also notes that orchids symbolize good luck and prosperity, a happy marriage, career success, beauty, and strength, as do white carnations, which specifically signify luck and purity. And, of course, the iconic money tree is a classic symbol of wealth and good fortune. All of these lucky flowers and plants can be picked up through UrbanStems’ website.



Who knew signs of good luck could look so beautiful? Take a page from Kathy Hilton’s book and add rosemary to your floral arrangements to end the year on a high note and start 2025 off right. You can even pair it with a few of those other lucky flowers and plants for all the positive vibes — not today, bad luck! Not today!