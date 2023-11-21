Newsletters

KitchenAid’s Black Friday Sale Has Major Discounts on Stand Mixers, Accessories, and Small Appliances

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Kitchen with wood cabinets, black tile and countertops, green accents
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Chinasa Cooper

I only recently became an owner of a KitchenAid Stand Mixer — I snagged a 10-year-old one on Facebook Marketplace shortly after my college graduation — and once I gave it its new home on my countertop, it felt sort of like crossing over into “real” adulthood. Up to that point, I’d been painstakingly mixing cookie dough by hand, but now that I’ve had my stand mixer in my kitchen over the past few months, I can’t believe how I ever went without it. It has upped my cooking game tremendously and it reflects where I am in a new stage of my life.

Sentimentality aside, my mixer has especially proved its worth this holiday season — it absolutely saved me as I was prepping dishes for multiple Friendsgivings. Needless to say, alongside tons of other editors at Apartment Therapy, I can assure you that you won’t regret buying from KitchenAid this Black Friday, whether you decide to splurge on a stand mixer, one of their attachments, or anything else. Right now, you can score select items for way less — in some cases, even hundreds of dollars less — up until Nov. 29. Read on for our picks!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$249.99
was $449.99

At nearly 45 percent off, you can't beat this deal. Compatible with over 10 attachments — you can read about our favorites herethis mixer is designed to tackle it all, from kneading to shredding to beating, with its 11 different speeds and large capacity.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Touchpoints
KitchenAid
$349.99
was $449.99

On our list of the absolute best stand mixers you can buy, this version won the title of “Best Overall.” Contributor Riddley wrote that the tilt-head operates smoothly, as does the attachment mechanism. “The machine is powerful, too, easily able to tackle small and large quantities of ingredients, be it whipped cream or cookie dough,” she said.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Shave Ice Attachment
KitchenAid
$74.99
was $99.99

This attachment is particularly fun in the summer with its ability to make fluffy snow cones, but it’ll spark joy year-round. You can add ice shavings to margaritas, iced coffee, juice — the options are endless.

Buy Now
4 / 10
3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
KitchenAid
$149.99
was $219.99

Another joy-inducing attachment? The pasta-making one, which is extremely easy to use, according to Riddley. “I used to have a manual pasta machine that I had to secure to my countertop — or else it would wobble when I turned its crank,” she wrote. “This pasta attachment (which is secured into the hub of the stand mixer) takes a ton of the work out of making fresh pasta.”

Buy Now
5 / 10
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Ice Cream Maker Attachment
KitchenAid
$69.99
was $99.99

After freezing the bowl for a day, the ice cream attachment will make a treat that’s “delicious and creamy and perfectly churned in about 30 minutes,” Ridley said. You’ll never go back to store-bought pints once you give homemade ice cream a try.

Buy Now
6 / 10
5 Quart Textured Ceramic Bowl
KitchenAid
$74.99
was $99.99

If you want your stand mixer to look even prettier on your countertop, you can switch out the stainless-steel bowl for this ceramic one. It’ll also allow you to make another batch if your other bowl is in the fridge, which is convienent if you're pressed for time.

Buy Now
7 / 10
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Hand Mixer
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

You might not have space for a hefty stand mixer. If so, KitchenAid’s hand mixer is a great alternative. This one is especially nifty, since cordless, featuring a removable battery that runs for an hour once fully charged.

Buy Now
8 / 10
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Personal Blender
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

Another cordless, small-space-friendly appliance KitchenAid is offering is this portable blender, which has 20 minutes of continuous run time. With nearly 100 reviews, it has a 4.8-star average rating, with one shopper writing, “The container is the perfect size for one person and you can use it nearly anywhere. I love that it's cordless so I am not bound to one specific place in my kitchen.”

Buy Now
9 / 10
4 Slice Long Slot Toaster with High-Lift Lever
KitchenAid
$79.99
was $99.99

A four-slice toaster will save you tons of time in the morning, and this red one will look gorgeous on your countertop, too. It comes with a removable crumb tray to ensure easy cleaning, and its extra large slots accommodate any kind of bread.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $109.99

This gadget produces a top-notch cold brew, contributor Danielle discovered. Plus: “It’s attractive and low-profile. It fits on the fridge shelf nicely, with a cool spigot so you can pour yourself a glass without pulling the whole thing out.”

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: KitchenAid’s Black Friday Sale Has Major Discounts on Stand Mixers, Accessories, and Small Appliances

Filed in:
Kitchen
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits