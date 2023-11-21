KitchenAid’s Black Friday Sale Has Major Discounts on Stand Mixers, Accessories, and Small Appliances
I only recently became an owner of a KitchenAid Stand Mixer — I snagged a 10-year-old one on Facebook Marketplace shortly after my college graduation — and once I gave it its new home on my countertop, it felt sort of like crossing over into “real” adulthood. Up to that point, I’d been painstakingly mixing cookie dough by hand, but now that I’ve had my stand mixer in my kitchen over the past few months, I can’t believe how I ever went without it. It has upped my cooking game tremendously and it reflects where I am in a new stage of my life.
Sentimentality aside, my mixer has especially proved its worth this holiday season — it absolutely saved me as I was prepping dishes for multiple Friendsgivings. Needless to say, alongside tons of other editors at Apartment Therapy, I can assure you that you won’t regret buying from KitchenAid this Black Friday, whether you decide to splurge on a stand mixer, one of their attachments, or anything else. Right now, you can score select items for way less — in some cases, even hundreds of dollars less — up until Nov. 29. Read on for our picks!
