Le Creuset Is Retiring This Customer-Favorite Color, and It’s on Sale In Everything From Dutch Ovens to Bread Ovens
Usually when we hear news from Le Creuset, it has to do with their broad spectrum of stunning cookware colors. This time around is no different, except it might not be what you were expecting. Instead of unveiling a new seasonal hue, Le Creuset is retiring a longtime fan-favorite: deep teal. On its face, this might seem sad. If you’re partial to the captivating blue-green shade, you don’t have much longer to shop it. On the bright side, however, Le Creuset is hosting a closeout sale, during which you can stock up on their best-selling Dutch ovens, skillets, and more in deep teal for 20 percent off. What’s more, when you spend $250, you get a free water bottle with your purchase!
Really, this is the perfect opportunity to snag a bunch of pieces in the same color if you’re after that uniform look. And who knows? They might just become collector’s pieces one day. We looked through the wide last-chance sale selection and rounded up our favorite finds, so have a look at them below, and don’t miss out on these limited-time deals.
