Le Creuset Is Retiring This Customer-Favorite Color, and It’s on Sale In Everything From Dutch Ovens to Bread Ovens

Usually when we hear news from Le Creuset, it has to do with their broad spectrum of stunning cookware colors. This time around is no different, except it might not be what you were expecting. Instead of unveiling a new seasonal hue, Le Creuset is retiring a longtime fan-favorite: deep teal. On its face, this might seem sad. If you’re partial to the captivating blue-green shade, you don’t have much longer to shop it. On the bright side, however, Le Creuset is hosting a closeout sale, during which you can stock up on their best-selling Dutch ovens, skillets, and more in deep teal for 20 percent off. What’s more, when you spend $250, you get a free water bottle with your purchase!