Le Creuset Is Retiring This Customer-Favorite Color, and It’s on Sale In Everything From Dutch Ovens to Bread Ovens

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Usually when we hear news from Le Creuset, it has to do with their broad spectrum of stunning cookware colors. This time around is no different, except it might not be what you were expecting. Instead of unveiling a new seasonal hue, Le Creuset is retiring a longtime fan-favorite: deep teal. On its face, this might seem sad. If you’re partial to the captivating blue-green shade, you don’t have much longer to shop it. On the bright side, however, Le Creuset is hosting a closeout sale, during which you can stock up on their best-selling Dutch ovens, skillets, and more in deep teal for 20 percent off. What’s more, when you spend $250, you get a free water bottle with your purchase!

Really, this is the perfect opportunity to snag a bunch of pieces in the same color if you’re after that uniform look. And who knows? They might just become collector’s pieces one day. We looked through the wide last-chance sale selection and rounded up our favorite finds, so have a look at them below, and don’t miss out on these limited-time deals.

5.5-Quart Dutch Oven in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$336.00
was $420.00

Ah, the ubiquitous Dutch oven. Fall will be here before you know it, and this piece is perfect for all those cold-weather meals, like hearty stews, soups, and roasts — plus it’s also great for baking a loaves of bread. This iconic piece boasts superior heat retention and Le Creuset’s easy-care enameled interior, which doesn’t require seasoning. In addition to the 5.5-quart size, the pot is also available in a 4.5-quart and 7.25-quart size.

3.5-Quart Braiser in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$294.40
was $368.00

Take in the majesty of this gorgeous enameled cast-iron braiser. Its wide base lets you cook a lot of product without crowding, and the domed lid helps lock in loads of flavor and moisture. Superior construction conducts heat evenly, making it a superstar for thick cuts of meat, sumptuous stews, and so much more. And now, you can snag it for under $300.

Signature Saucepan in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$180.00
was $225.00

This small saucepan is the perfect size to keep on hand for making a few servings of oatmeal or rice, gently reheating some of last night’s dinner, preparing a batch of stovetop popcorn for movie night, or even stewing fresh berries. The long handle is also cleverly contoured to give you a better grip and added control when cooking or when bringing a dish from the stovetop to the dinner table.

Bread Oven in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$240.00
was $300.00

Anyone who already bakes bread in a Le Creuset Dutch oven will want the next best thing: a Le Creuset bread oven! Our editors tested it, themselves, and can report that it works beautifully thanks to the flat bottom (that doubles as a grill pan) and domed lid. The top traps and circulates steam, resulting in great expansion. Any bread baker will love making sourdough, whole wheat, rye, and more with this handy cast-iron bread oven.

Heritage Butter Dish in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$28.00
was $35.00

Serve up butter in a stylish manner with the help of this fancy (yet practical) stoneware butter dish. Its lid helps keep the interior cool to prevent the butter from melting, plus it'll also keep pests out should you bring the dish outdoors. What's more, the dish's roomy size can easily accommodate an entire stick of butter, so you don't have to leave the table to restock mid-meal. And did we mention this piece is dishwasher-safe?

Stockpot in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$92.00
was $115.00

At first glance, you might not think that this enameled-steel stock pot is very versatile. In reality, it's ideal for making soups and stews, as well as simmering large cuts of meat and boiling big batches of pasta. It's also lighter than Le Creuset's cast-iron cookware, and its stain-resistant finish keeps it looking shiny and new through years of use. We also love that the knob on top of the lid is designed to stay cool.

Square Grill in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$140.00
was $175.00

You might already own a cast iron skillet, but this square grill pan is a step up when it comes to searing steaks, flipping pancakes, and making melty grilled sandwiches. Its enameled surface makes it practically non-stick and easy to clean. Additionally, if you don't own an outdoor grill, come summertime this is the next best thing.

French Press in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$68.00
was $85.00

Le Creuset proves that yes, a French press can look aesthetically pleasing. We have a feeling you won't mind keeping this beautiful piece of stoneware out on your counter in the mornings. It's also a master at brewing tea and retains heat like a dream, so your beverage will remain warm long after it's done. The coffee maker's teal glaze is also nonporous and resistant to chips and scratches.

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $125.00

This do-it-all dish is a must-have if you're a home cook whose favorites range from brownies to shepherd's pie. The stoneware body conducts heat beautifully, helping you nail a variety of dishes. The coolest part? The multipurpose lid lets you serve up your eats in style or store them in the fridge for a later date.

9" Signature Skillet in Deep Teal
Le Creuset
$140.00
was $175.00

Every home cook needs a trusted, long-lasting skillet, and the signature skillet is just that. Its cast iron body conducts and distributes heat with speed and precision, and its tall sides show off the deep teal hue while also eliminating splatter on your stovetop. The pan is compatible with metal utensils and safe to pop in the dishwasher after all those messy cooking experiments. There's no doubt it'll earn a spot on your MVP (Most Valuable Pan) list.

This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: Le Creuset Is Retiring This Popular Color, and It’s on Sale In Everything From Dutch Ovens to Bread Ovens

 

