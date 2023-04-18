Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous New Color for Spring and We’re in Love

Every culinary enthusiast knows that the ultimate flex when it comes to cookware is owning a full Le Creuset set in one color. I’m talking their Dutch oven, casserole dishes, saucepan, and other enameled cast iron goods — all in the same hue. There’s simply no way anyone could walk into your kitchen and not take note of such an impressive collection. The only thing that might be considered an even bigger flex is obtaining their newest color. Le Creuset drops new seasonal shades multiple times a year, and they never fail to garner excitement. In fact, their newest spring color, Shallot, is barely out and already selling rapidly. Inspired by one of the most common ingredients in French cuisine, this pale lavender tone manages to make a statement despite its soft and calming sensibility. It has arrived just in time for spring, though Le Creuset’s durable pieces will undoubtedly remain a staple in your kitchen all year round.