Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous New Color for Spring and We’re in Love
Every culinary enthusiast knows that the ultimate flex when it comes to cookware is owning a full Le Creuset set in one color. I’m talking their Dutch oven, casserole dishes, saucepan, and other enameled cast iron goods — all in the same hue. There’s simply no way anyone could walk into your kitchen and not take note of such an impressive collection. The only thing that might be considered an even bigger flex is obtaining their newest color. Le Creuset drops new seasonal shades multiple times a year, and they never fail to garner excitement. In fact, their newest spring color, Shallot, is barely out and already selling rapidly. Inspired by one of the most common ingredients in French cuisine, this pale lavender tone manages to make a statement despite its soft and calming sensibility. It has arrived just in time for spring, though Le Creuset’s durable pieces will undoubtedly remain a staple in your kitchen all year round.
For more content like this follow
Select items, including the smaller sizes of Le Creuset’s signature round Dutch oven are already sold out in the highly coveted Shallot shade, but there are still plenty of other pieces to snag. We suggest the editor-favorite Braiser, which is just as good at evenly distributing heat and creating tasty, tender meat and veggie dishes. This wide stovetop staple features short, sloped sides and a tight-fitting lid that make it perfect for browning, simmering, searing, and pan-roasting. There’s essentially no limit to the kinds of meals you can make in this shallow, versatile pot, so you’d be smart to pick up the new color as soon as you can because there’s no telling when it, too, could sell out!
For a more summery option, you can’t go wrong with a Shallot-colored square skillet. This black satin enameled grill pan lets you prepare the same barbecue-style bites on your stove. Its high ridges not only create those authentic-looking grill marks, but they also help drain excess moisture and fat, resulting in flavorful (but not soggy or greasy) chicken skewers and zucchini spears. No matter which signature Le Creuset pots, pans, or dishes you opt for, each one will get a lot of work done in your kitchen day after day and look great doing it. As for the new addition to their wide color range? Well, that’s just one more reason to be excited for spring!
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Le Creuset Just Launched a Brand-New Color for Spring and We’re in Love