Le Creuset’s Double-Duty Baking Dish Will Be Your Go-To for Summer Entertaining — and It’s on Sale!

Food-filled gatherings are fun any time of year, but especially so in spring and summer. The house doesn’t feel overly crowded because relatives can hang out in the backyard, plus you also have the option to host your cookout in the park. All of the summery recipe options are also cause for excitement, whether we’re talking barbecue-style bites, seafood tacos, or veggie-based quiches. The only thing that might dull your plans is the question of transporting the food to your destination — and then serving it. Sure, you could always use those disposable aluminum table pans to get your dishes from point A to point B, but those aren’t the best quality, plus they look so chintzy. If you want something that’s truly going to cook your food to perfection and dazzle your dinner guests, we suggest picking up Le Creuset’s rectangular stoneware dish, which comes with a double-duty platter lid.