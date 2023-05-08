Le Creuset’s Double-Duty Baking Dish Will Be Your Go-To for Summer Entertaining — and It’s on Sale!
Food-filled gatherings are fun any time of year, but especially so in spring and summer. The house doesn’t feel overly crowded because relatives can hang out in the backyard, plus you also have the option to host your cookout in the park. All of the summery recipe options are also cause for excitement, whether we’re talking barbecue-style bites, seafood tacos, or veggie-based quiches. The only thing that might dull your plans is the question of transporting the food to your destination — and then serving it. Sure, you could always use those disposable aluminum table pans to get your dishes from point A to point B, but those aren’t the best quality, plus they look so chintzy. If you want something that’s truly going to cook your food to perfection and dazzle your dinner guests, we suggest picking up Le Creuset’s rectangular stoneware dish, which comes with a double-duty platter lid.
Right now, this dish and all of Le Creuset’s stoneware is 30 percent off. What’s more, you get a free nonstick mini muffin pan with every $250 purchase when you enter code MUFFINS at checkout! So grab the dish while it’s on sale and perhaps a Mother’s Day gift while you’re at it.
If you’re familiar with Le Creuset’s stoneware material, you already know that this baking dish marinates, bakes, and roasts oven meals uniformly, leaving no hot spots, stains, or bites that aren’t tender and flavorful. The baker’s nonstick interior also releases food without making you scrape for it, completely resisting scratches and chips. What’s more, the high-quality material is safe to place in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher in addition to your oven and broiler. You can rest assured that cleanup will also be a breeze regardless of whether you decide to wash the dish by hand or machine.
Although all of these baking qualities are great, what really sets this product apart from traditional baking dishes are its serveware features. For instance, you’ll see two generous side handles on both the dish, itself, and its lid for easy portability from the oven to the table to the car. And speaking of the lid, it stays on to ensure that the contents stay warm until they’re ready to eat, but that’s not all. When dinnertime finally rolls around, you can remove the lid, load it up with chicken wings, brownies, and other eats, and use it as a serving platter! This way, you don’t have to bring along a pan and a separate serving dish to your destination. In short, this product is nothing short of genius, which is all the more reason to grab your own during Le Creuset’s sale.
