Lo & Sons Is Offering Up to 60% Off Our Favorite Travel Tote and More Stylish Bags

If you’re planning on jetting away to a warm destination soon, consider me jealous. The only thing I don’t envy is the packing process, which is easily one of the worst parts of travel. To help make your plans go smoothly, you’ll want the right bags. Lucky for you, now is one of the best times of the year to shop for deals because so many brands are hosting winter sales. Lo & Sons, the company behind some of our editors’ favorite travel accessories, is no exception. You can currently score up to 60% off a number of their most popular styles, including the tote we can’t stop raving about! Whether you’re looking for a roomy weekender bag, a crossbody that transforms into a chic fanny pack, or a backpack that’ll simplify your work commute, you’ll find it on their site for less. Select colors are marked down more than others, so you’ll definitely want to browse our top picks below and see which ones suit your fancy.