Lo & Sons Is Offering Up to 60% Off Our Favorite Travel Tote and More Stylish Bags

Credit: Lo & Sons

If you’re planning on jetting away to a warm destination soon, consider me jealous. The only thing I don’t envy is the packing process, which is easily one of the worst parts of travel. To help make your plans go smoothly, you’ll want the right bags. Lucky for you, now is one of the best times of the year to shop for deals because so many brands are hosting winter sales. Lo & Sons, the company behind some of our editors’ favorite travel accessories, is no exception. You can currently score up to 60% off a number of their most popular styles, including the tote we can’t stop raving about! Whether you’re looking for a roomy weekender bag, a crossbody that transforms into a chic fanny pack, or a backpack that’ll simplify your work commute, you’ll find it on their site for less. Select colors are marked down more than others, so you’ll definitely want to browse our top picks below and see which ones suit your fancy.

Catalina Deluxe Tote
Lo & Sons
$102.50
was $205.00

Available in three different sizes, this editor-loved bag is as spacious as it is stylish, with deep side pockets, multiple interior pockets (including a bottom compartment to keep shoes or dirty clothes separate from the rest of your belongings), a key leash, and a luggage sleeve that'll easily slip over most suitcase handles. In short, it's the ultimate travel companion, regardless of whether you're traveling internationally or going on a weekend trip.

The Beacon
Lo & Sons
$193.70
was $298.00

If you've been on the hunt for a stylish backpack, check out the Beacon. This small, lightweight pick boasts a minimalist design and is made from eco-friendly materials. You'll also appreciate its memory foam-padded straps, which have a mesh underside that prevents the bag from slipping off your shoulders. Complete with Lo & Sons' signature organizational features, this backpack is great for everything from commuting to travel.

The Leather Wallet
Lo & Sons
$99.64
was $188.00

Slim, sleek, and minimal, the Lo & Sons' leather wallet is destined to become the only travel wallet you'll ever need. It's built with 10 card slots, a change purse, multiple slip pockets, and enough space to house both your passport and phone. Prefer a smaller wallet? They've got one of those, too.

Seville Aire Tote
Lo & Sons
$382.40
was $478.00

Although Lo & Sons' leather bags are sturdy and functional, you might go with this nylon option if you want something totally fuss-free. The material makes this bag lightweight and practically indestructible without sacrificing style. The bag also sports a built-in sleeve, so you can slide it onto your carry-on, as well as interior pockets, so you'll never have to rummage to find your passport, wallet, or phone charger.

The Claremont
Lo & Sons
$198.72
was $368.00

You would never guess that this stylish purse doubles as a camera bag just from looking at it. Made of durable leather with a soft quilted interior, the Claremont was designed to hold and protect a DSLR camera and a small lens or flash. The front slip pockets are also the perfect size for holding SD memory cards. And, because the bag doesn't look like a camera bag, you can also use it as an everyday purse.

The O.G. 2
Lo & Sons
$245.70
was $378.00

Designed to be used as both an everyday bag and an overnight travel bag, the O.G. 2 is one of Lo & Sons' most popular bags — and for good reason. This number features plenty of pockets to house your everyday essentials, a padded laptop sleeve to keep your most important work accessory safe, and a separate shoe compartment to ensure the rest of your belongings stay clean throughout your travels.

The Pearl
Lo & Sons
$193.70
was $298.00

If you thought crossbody bags were too small to be exceptionally organized, you'd be wrong. The Pearl features tons of pockets made to hold all of your essentials, small and large. From your phone and wallet to a tablet, this bag — which can also be used as a large clutch — is bound to become your new go-to.

The Rowledge
Lo & Sons
$388.00
was $485.00

For anyone who has ever had to decide whether to travel with a purse or a backpack, this pick is a good compromise. The Rowledge strikes the perfect balance between the two, with deep pockets to keep everything in place, including your laptop, water bottle, and umbrella. It also has handles at the top, so you can carry it like a briefcase in the office and convert it to a backpack as you travel home for a comfortable (and stylish) experience.

Catalina Day Tote
Lo & Sons
$80.00
was $200.00

Our favorite Catalina tote also comes in this smaller size, which is perfect for daytime use. Bring it with you on errands or during a quick trip to the corner store. It would also make a fabulous gym bag thanks to its capacious interior and detachable base pocket, which can house dirty clothes or shoes, keeping them separate from other items.

The Waverley 2
Lo & Sons
$126.00
was $210.00

In the market for the ultimate multi-wear bag? The convertible Waverley 2 is just what you're looking for. Designed to be worn in four different ways, you can sport this bag as a crossbody, wristlet, shoulder bag, and even as a chic belt bag (a.k.a. fanny pack). Best of all, it's available in three different types of leather and a multitude of gorgeous color combinations.

