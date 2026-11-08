The “Lonely Chair” Rule Is a Clever Way to Fill Awkward Spaces
Nothing haunts you more than cool vintage pieces you’ve left behind at the thrift or antique store — you know, like all those “lonely” chairs you’ve passed on simply because they never came in a pair. One design pro just laid out so many reasons why you should never pass up a fabulous chair — and once you see just how good these design tips are, you’ll never be haunted by single chairs again.
“The next time you’re thrifting, don’t skip that cool chair just because it doesn’t come in a set,” Shelbelle Lapidus, founder of her namesake photography studio, shared in a recent video. In fact, a single chair opens up a plethora of opportunities for creating interesting moments in your space, and Lapidus reviewed all the ways she’s seen them work.
Use a Single Chair to Transform Awkward Layouts
Lapidus’ first suggestion is to use the chair to make an awkward spot in your space a bit more inviting. “You can tuck it against an awkward wall and hang some art above it,” she said. In fact, Isaac Mizrahi just used this trick for displaying a stool, and it looks so chic.
A comfy-looking chair is also a great way to take up space in a corner that’s a bit too awkwardly shaped for any other piece of furniture. And you might find yourself actually using it more often than you thought, especially if it’s nestled in an area (like a front entryway!) where you put on and take off your shoes.
Turn a Single Chair into a Display Pedestal
Anything with a flat surface can become a pedestal to create a display of your favorite things — including a lonely chair. “You can stack some books and even a vase of flowers on top,” Lapidus continued.
You could also use a chair to store folded throw blankets or a stack of records, or you could even lean a painting up against the back of it to use it like an easel. This is a great way to make use of lonely stools, too. They make for awesome plant stands.
Display Your Chair as a Piece of Art
But if the chair is beautiful on its own, then let it shine. “Or you can just let the funkiness and the shape of the chair speak for itself,” Shelbelle added. Maybe add a decorative pillow or a throw to make the chair look a bit more homey and cozy — or, just leave it as it is. And if you need an extra chair when guests come over, you’ll have one at the ready.
Never pass up a lonely chair again. It might actually become your favorite display item in your home!