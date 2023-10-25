This Spacious 2-in-1 Organizer Helped Me Corral My Closet Clutter for Good (It’s on Sale!)
Organizing my closet has been an ongoing venture, and I have to admit: It’s never been neater! When I moved into my apartment two years ago, I was fortunate to have a walk-in closet with tons of space. However, I also have a ton of clothes from outerwear to sneakers. It also didn’t help that while my new place has a larger closet than my last one, there are less closets than my previous apartment. I’d gone from having my coats and everyday wear separated and spread out to everything squeezing into my bedroom closet and my old. (and very broken) dresser.
First, I replaced the dresser. Then, I bought some stackable storage boxes and a hanging shoe organizer from Target. Even with the increased storage solutions, I still had some leftover clothes and accessories that needed a home. After an extensive search through closet organization options, I found a winner in the form of the LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer.
What Is the LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer?
The LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer is a two-in-one shelving system that can be used as a singular hanging container or as a pair. It comes with five drawers that can be used however you see fit. Two of the drawers are narrow and one has built-in compartments for organizing small items, such as socks, undergarments, and ties. If you don’t need the drawers, they all fold flat and can be stored. There are mesh pockets on the side to keep tiny items contained, such as hair accessories.
Able to withstand up to 30 pounds, the LOVSTORAGE Closet Organizer is made out of fiberboard, metal, and non-woven fabric which makes it a little more stylish than the average hanging shelves. The fabric is also double-layered for tear-resistant durability. It comes in three colors — beige, black, and dark gray — and measures 12.6″x 12.6″ x 44.1″ at full length. Both pieces of the organizer are equipped with a velcro hanger as well as metal hooks to reinforce it. They zip together and apart as needed, which for me, has been incredibly convenient.
Why I Love the LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer
During my search for closet organizers, I kept coming back to this one. I needed one with drawers and open compartments that weren’t an eyesore, and the LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer checked those boxes. I had a mix of clothing and accessories that were left scattered around my room and this organizer provided the perfect home for them. The drawers can be placed wherever you want them to be, and you can move them around at will. I knew for certain that I wanted to keep the top of the organizers open for access since I’d be keeping leggings and a few sweaters there. In the drawers, I placed the bulk of my thick winter socks, hair accessories I wear once in a while, and my collection of laundry bags. After putting them away, I still had space left in the drawers for more items and my closet was completely clutter-free!
One suggestion I would make for anyone interested in purchasing this organizer is to be careful with storing any bulky items in it. I’ve since stopped putting my sweatshirts on the organizer’s top as they weighed it down enough to cause some bowing to the top. It doesn’t affect the organizer’s capability to be an effective storage solution, but if you’re all about aesthetics and want the organizer to keep its shape, be mindful of the weight distribution. Additionally, the organizer also has an odor straight out of the packaging, but the smell goes away if you unpack it and let the pieces air out for a little while.
Overall, I’m thrilled with this pick as a hanging closet organizer. It really brought my vision of a walk-in closet together, and it’s been so easy to find everything I need since it’s all tidied up in one place. The only thing that’s missing now is a mirror!
Buy: LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer, $32.99 (normally $34.99)