This Spacious 2-in-1 Organizer Helped Me Corral My Closet Clutter for Good (It’s on Sale!)

During my search for closet organizers, I kept coming back to this one. I needed one with drawers and open compartments that weren’t an eyesore, and the LOVSTORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer checked those boxes. I had a mix of clothing and accessories that were left scattered around my room and this organizer provided the perfect home for them. The drawers can be placed wherever you want them to be, and you can move them around at will. I knew for certain that I wanted to keep the top of the organizers open for access since I’d be keeping leggings and a few sweaters there. In the drawers, I placed the bulk of my thick winter socks, hair accessories I wear once in a while, and my collection of laundry bags. After putting them away, I still had space left in the drawers for more items and my closet was completely clutter-free!