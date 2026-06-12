Forget a Porch Goose — Mackenzie Childs’ Outdoor Must-Haves Are This Summer’s Runaway Obsession

Cullen OrmondHouse Tours Editor
Cullen OrmondHouse Tours Editor
I write about house tours (but I love a good kitchen and kids' room article). My work can be found across AT Media, including The Kitchn and Cubby. I’ve been writing about home-related topics for nearly five years and love seeing how people make their homes unique.
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McKenzie Childs checkered pots on front step.
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Credit: QVC

The best spot to display a bit of unabashed whimsy is definitely the front porch. It immediately lets people know that they’re walking into a cozy, imaginative home. Remember the ’80s “porch goose” that had a resurgence two years ago — and is still popping up in front yards now? These little statues brought people so much joy, so it’s unsurprising that people are eagerly awaiting another take on this cheerful trend.

It appears the next version of the porch goose may be on the rise. More and more often, I’m spotting MacKenzie-Childs pot climbers adorning the vases on front porches. TikToker Debbie (@thelittlehappybee) has a turtle-shaped figurine (with the brand’s classic black-and-white checkered pattern) scaling the side of her beige pot in the video below. 

MacKenzie-Childs Pot Climbers Are This Summer’s Outdoor Accessory

As we all jump into summer, people have been obsessed with making their outdoor spaces feel magical. But if you don’t have an entire garden to transform into a French-inspired oasis, adding these adorable little charms to pots you already own is an inexpensive and simple way to add whimsy to your yard, patio, or balcony.

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Credit: QVC
MacKenzie-Childs Funny Bunny Pot Climber
$50

Luckily, QVC is selling several MacKenzie-Childs pot climbers, like this $50 bunny figurine. The hand-painted resin is colored in the brand’s signature Courtly Check pattern, and the interior ears are gold-finished. It’s almost 9 inches tall and almost 4 inches around, so it’ll fit best on a pot larger than those dimensions. 

$50 at QVC.com
MacKenzie Childs Pot Climbers
$50

QVC is also selling a surreal-looking flower-shaped pot climber painted with the Courtly Check pattern and featuring red and yellow accents. It’s also $50 and is 5 inches in diameter, making it a little smaller than the bunny figurine.

$50 at QVC.com
MacKenzie-Childs Eternity Vase
$100

If you’re looking for a two-in-one item, consider MacKenzie-Childs’ Eternity Vase, which is a pink version of the Courtly Check pattern and features an almost 8-inch-tall vase with three butterfly figurines on the top. It gives you the whimsy from the figurines, while also providing the perfect coordinating pot for your entryway plants.

$100 at QVC.com

Whimsy is just begging to take over your outdoor space this summer, so consider hopping on the trend early with these pot climbers.

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