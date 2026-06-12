Forget a Porch Goose — Mackenzie Childs’ Outdoor Must-Haves Are This Summer’s Runaway Obsession

The best spot to display a bit of unabashed whimsy is definitely the front porch. It immediately lets people know that they’re walking into a cozy, imaginative home. Remember the ’80s “porch goose” that had a resurgence two years ago — and is still popping up in front yards now? These little statues brought people so much joy, so it’s unsurprising that people are eagerly awaiting another take on this cheerful trend.