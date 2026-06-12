Forget a Porch Goose — Mackenzie Childs’ Outdoor Must-Haves Are This Summer’s Runaway Obsession
The best spot to display a bit of unabashed whimsy is definitely the front porch. It immediately lets people know that they’re walking into a cozy, imaginative home. Remember the ’80s “porch goose” that had a resurgence two years ago — and is still popping up in front yards now? These little statues brought people so much joy, so it’s unsurprising that people are eagerly awaiting another take on this cheerful trend.
It appears the next version of the porch goose may be on the rise. More and more often, I’m spotting MacKenzie-Childs pot climbers adorning the vases on front porches. TikToker Debbie (@thelittlehappybee) has a turtle-shaped figurine (with the brand’s classic black-and-white checkered pattern) scaling the side of her beige pot in the video below.
MacKenzie-Childs Pot Climbers Are This Summer’s Outdoor Accessory
As we all jump into summer, people have been obsessed with making their outdoor spaces feel magical. But if you don’t have an entire garden to transform into a French-inspired oasis, adding these adorable little charms to pots you already own is an inexpensive and simple way to add whimsy to your yard, patio, or balcony.
Whimsy is just begging to take over your outdoor space this summer, so consider hopping on the trend early with these pot climbers.