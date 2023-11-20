Newsletters

Macy’s Black Friday Sale Has Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen on Editor Favorites (Including Dyson, Kitchenaid, and All-Clad)

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Erin Derby

Well, folks, Black Friday is officially here. The holiday itself may still be a couple of days away but that’s not stopping the deals from rolling in ahead of time. One of our favorite places to score during Cyber Week? Macy’s! Yes, as you’re likely aware, the legendary retailer is home to some of the best deals come Black Friday. But what can you expect to find during Macy’s Black Friday sale? From big savings on must-have winter bedding and bathroom essentials to high-end cookware and even that Dyson you’ve been eyeing all year long, if it’s on your home wishlist, Macy’s probably has it on sale. Below, we rounded up 19 of our favorite deals from Macy’s Black Friday sale. Check out our favorite picks and save big today!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 19
Charter Club White Down Medium Weight Comforter, Full/Queen
Macy’s
$160.00
was $400.00

This cushy white comforter is about as luxe as it gets when it comes to bedding. Made with medium-weight down that's perfect for all seasons, it rivals the quality of comforters you'd find in five-star hotels. This piece is also hypoallergenic and has a cool cotton shell with a box stitch design, ensuring all-around comfort.

Buy Now
2 / 19
The Cellar Enameled Cast Iron 4-Qt. Round Dutch Oven
Macy’s
$39.99
was $159.99

We're smack dab in the middle of roasting and soup season so now's the perfect time to make sure you have a quality dutch oven in your arsenal. The Cellar Round Dutch Oven's enameled cast iron construction sears, roasts, and braises just as good as the big names. It's also safe to use on all stovetop types (including induction) and in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's available in three gorgeous colors. And, at 75 percent off, what's not to love?

Buy Now
3 / 19
Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Set
Macy’s
$29.99
was $76.00

Whether you're getting ahead of leftover season or planning for food prep after the holidays, this 22-piece set of Pyrex Food Storage Containers comes highly recommended and deeply discounted for Black Friday. We're talking $80 for the full set of best-selling glass containers and flexible lids marked down to under $30 at Macy's right now.

Buy Now
4 / 19
Lauren Ralph Lauren Medium Density Standard/Queen Pillows, Set of 2
Macy’s
$14.99
was $45.00

These Lauren Ralph Lauren pillows — which come in a set of two — are the Goldilocks design you've been looking for. Featuring a not-too-dense, not-too-soft polyester filing, they're ideal for stomach sleepers who need gentle support to prevent neck aches.

Buy Now
5 / 19
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10" Fry Pan
Macy’s
$143.99
was $179.99

No matter your skill level, every home cook needs a small, stainless-steel skillet for searing meats, making grilled sandwiches, toasting nuts, or infusing oils. And, if any brand is known for high-quality and long-lasting stainless-steel cookware, it's All-Clad. Catching this versatile pan at more than $100 off is rare.

Buy Now
6 / 19
Hotel Collection Turkish Bath Towel
Macy’s
$24.00
was $60.00

Admit it: You need new towels. Sure, those threadbare ones might be sort of functional, but we’re thinking it’s time to level up to ones that’ll feel amazing coming out of the shower. With lots of patterns and colors to choose from, this Turkish cotton bath towel collection has something for everyone.

Buy Now
7 / 19
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker
Macy’s
$174.30
was $249.95

With this Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine, you can bring the cafe right to your countertop. It even comes with an Aerocinno frother to make fancy coffee shop-inspired brews an at-home staple. Have a coffee fan on your gift list this year? This beauty will be their new favorite appliance.

Buy Now
8 / 19
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Macy’s
$299.99
was $469.99

Enjoy over $150 off this best-selling Dyson vacuum that still leads the pack in compact and powerful stick vacuum cleaners. It comes with a bunch of attachments that help you tackle hard-to-reach areas in your home, and its wall mount lets you charge it while keeping it both out of the way and nearby. This tool actually makes vacuuming easy!

Buy Now
9 / 19
Lacoste Home Pique Bath Robe
Macy’s
$35.00
was $100.00

You know what goes great with new towels? A new robe, of course! Keep the self-care vibes going with this Lacoste pique bath robe, featuring soft terry and that trademark alligator patch.

Buy Now
10 / 19
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Macy’s
$349.99
was $449.95

With their handy attachments, gorgeous colors, and versatility, KitchenAid stand mixers are obvious editor favorites. This 5-quart model — which comes in multiple lovely hues — features a tilting head for easy stirring and content removal, as well as a powerful motor for whipping up everything from thin icing to thick dough. As a bonus, the stand mixer comes with several accessories, including a flat beater, wire whip, dough hook, pouring shield, and a stainless-steel mixing bowl.

Buy Now
11 / 19
Charter Club Damask 4-Piece 550 Thread Count Sheet Set, Queen
Macy’s
$59.50
was $170.00

This luxury sheet set, made especially for Macy's clientele, is over $100 off its original price during the site's Black Friday sales event. With an Egyptian cotton thread count of 550 and a range of 22 colorways to choose from, these exquisite sheets don't get marked down this much often, making this a deal you won't want to sleep on!

Buy Now
12 / 19
Zwilling Enfinigy Kettle
Macy’s
$89.99
was $128.99

Heat water in a snap for tea, coffee, veggie steaming, and virtually any other purpose you can think of with this sleek electric kettle. It can hold up to 50 ounces at one time, allowing you to prepare large batches in advance. What's more, this product disassembles for easy washes, and its stainless steel exterior stays cool for your safety.

Buy Now
13 / 19
Tzumi ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac
Macy’s
$107.99
was $270.99

Clean while you're away with Tzumi's SmartClean robot vacuum. This little machine has its own app, where you can map out the layout of your home and schedule vacuum sessions. It has sensors that prevent accidents and run-ins, not to mention a self-empty system that saves you the touble of dirtying your hands. Once the Robovac is recharged, you're all set for the next round.

Buy Now
14 / 19
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender
Macy’s
$499.95
was $549.95

You'll never have to worry about lumps in your smoothie again with this high-powered Vitamix blender. It has an incredibly strong motor that'll expertly chop your produce, batter, or ice into a fine consistency. The blender also comes with a large pitcher that lets you prepare large volumes at one time, making this appliance perfect for meal prepping.

Buy Now
15 / 19
Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage, Carry-On
Macy’s
$111.99
was $320.00

Let Black Friday's deals take you places with Macy's discounts on Samsonite luggage, including this hard shell Spin Tech 5 carry-on. Choose from this metallic Arctic Pink or go for purple, blue, green, or simply a classic all-black look. It's expandable, includes a TSA-approved lock, and uses Samsonite's patented EAZY HOOK design feature which allows you to attach your personal bag or backpack to the carry-on for easy carrying.

Buy Now
16 / 19
Ninja Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups
Macy’s
$79.95
was $139.95

In the market for a blender? This Ninja offers the best of both worlds: Personal- and portable-sized blending for to-go smoothies and small-batch soups and industry-strength, full-sized blending for serving family and friends. The TotalCrushing technology crushes ice and frozen ingredients in a matter of seconds, which has earned it 4.6 stars from over 700 ratings.

Buy Now
17 / 19
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Macy’s
$79.99
was $139.95

It used to be that you had to choose between a quick meal or a healthy one, but that's no longer the case thanks to appliances such as this advanced air fryer oven. Instant Pot's Vortex Plus has a huge capacity — 6 quarts to be exact — so you can fill it with enough chicken, veggies, or potatoes for the whole family and have it ready to eat in no time. In addition to air frying, the oven can also reheat, broil, bake, roast, and dehydrate.

Buy Now
18 / 19
True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop
Macy’s
$58.99
was $148.99

Gone are the days of mop and bucket — if you nab True & Tidy's steam mop at Macy's stunning sale price. It's safe to use on both carpets and hard floors and heats up in only 30 seconds. "This mop is so easy and simple," one reviewer writes. "I love how it cleans my floors with ease and I don’t have to use a mop that has a wet cleaner pad. This mop just gets the job done that I need."

Buy Now
19 / 19
Le Creuset Rectangular 2.75-Qt. Dish With Platter Lid
Macy’s
$100.00
was $124.99

Every home cook needs a piece of cookware that’s pretty enough to go from the oven to the table. This 2.75-quart rectangular dish from Le Creuset is the one. Made from durable, dense stoneware, it can withstand hot and cold temperatures without cracking. It’s so well-constructed, you can even cut directly on it without scratching the colorful enamel. The lid is great for braising, but you can remove it and it instantly becomes a separate baking dish or a serving tray. Brilliant!

Buy Now
How-To Toolkits